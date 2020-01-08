New Xbox Series X Hardware Features Reportedly Revealed

Last night during CES, AMD revealed a mock-up of the Xbox Series X, which seemingly revealed new features on the next-gen Xbox console. More specifically, it seemingly revealed the ports the console had on it and where they were located. However, it has since been confirmed that this concept was not indicative of the actual console. This confirmation came from Microsoft itself. That all said, since this was shot down by Microsoft, a new report has surfaced (allegedly) revealing the console’s actual array of ports.

According to Thurrot’s Brad Sams, the Xbox Series X has two USB-A ports in the back (SuperSpeed), ethernet, a single HDMI port, optical audio, and a power connection. Meanwhile, in the front, it’s said to have a USB-A port. As you can see, perhaps the most notable tidbits here are the usage of USB-A ports and only one HDMI port. The Xbox One notably had two HDMI ports, so it’s odd that Microsoft is scaling back here. Meanwhile, using USB-A rather than USB-C is also a little bit odd, especially considering the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller both make use of USB-C.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial information. In other words, don’t take any of this to the bookies. However, Brad Sams has proven to be a reliable source in the past when it comes to Xbox news. This is to say, this isn’t a random Reddit poster or a 4chan troll. Sams is considered one of the best sources when it comes to Xbox-related scoops.

Sams also points out that ports are subject to change, however, he’s confident these are what’s being used by the current builds of the console. How he’s obtained this information, specifically, isn’t disclosed though.

