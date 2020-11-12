✖

The Xbox Series X launch is the biggest in Xbox history. Head of the operation, Phil Spencer, had to celebrate the achievement on Twitter. The Series X has drawn a ton of attention here with the launch. Videos of people vaping into the console and it catching on fire to more traditional videos of people unboxing their brand new purchase have flooded social media. It’s important to note that the first Xbox basically constituted a net loss for the company as they decide that getting a foot in the door was more important than selling the system at a profit. Lo and behold that all these years later the Xbox brand has become very strong. Microsoft has positioned itself firmly in the big three as it relates to console producers. That idea probably seemed like a pipe dream to many observers back in November of 2001, but it’s an absolute fact now.

Spencer wrote, “Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever.”

Recently, Xbox decided to sweeten the pot with a free 30 days of Disney+ with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. People were excited about the perk and Microsoft explained how they could claim it for themselves.

"Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to stream all of the great entertainment available with Disney+, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic," Adam Harris, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Game Pass, told Xbox Wire. "From old favorites to the latest epic movies, series, and Originals from the world’s best storytellers, including the new season of The Mandalorian, we’re excited to provide this trial as a Perk to our members. Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.”

He continued, “Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site activate their subscription. Disney+ is also available on Xbox One and will be available on Xbox Series X and S, so you can download the app via the Microsoft Store. If you’re interested, don’t wait too long! Members can claim and activate the trial until January 31."

