Xbox Lists All Known Console Exclusives for 2021

Xbox One owners have another year of games to look forward to in 2021 while Xbox Series X and Series S owners will get their first full year of releases for the new console. To help prime players for the release of the many games to come, Microsoft shared a list this week that showed all of the console exclusives that are releasing this year. The list may be longer than some would expect if you haven’t been keeping an eye on Xbox’s announcements, and while most games are listed for a general 2021 release, some have release dates that are coming sooner rather than later.

Headlining the list of games is of course Halo Infinite, the next chapter in the Halo series that was supposed to be released alongside the new consoles but will now launch some time during Fall 2021. Microsoft had some promising words to say about the new Halo game within its Xbox Wire post about the exclusives by saying it’ll be the “most ambitious Halo game ever made” and that it’ll be “several times larger than the last two Halo games combined.”

But even if Halo Infinite is the headliner, it’s in no way the only game to look forward to. You can find the full list of games that Microsoft shared in its list of 2021’s console exclusives below. Microsoft did note that Psychonauts 2 is not actually a console exclusive but was worth including on the list anyway since it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Console Exclusives for 2021

Adios – 2021

The Artful Escape – 2021

The Ascent – 2021

The Big Con – 2021

CrossfireX – 2021

Dead Static Drive – 2021

Echo Generation – 2021

ExoMecha – 2021

Exo One – 2021

The Gunk – 2021

Halo Infinite – 2021

The Last Stop – 2021

Lake – 2021

Little Witch in the Woods – 2021

The Medium – January 28

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021

Psychonauts 2 – 2021

RPG Time – 2021

Sable – 2021

Scorn – 2021

She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021

Shredders – 2021

Song of Iron – 2021

Tunic – 2021

Twelve Minutes – 2021

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021

Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021

Way to the Woods – 2021

The Wild at Heart – 2021

The Yakuza Remastered Collection – January 28 / Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25

Though the games are indeed console exclusives, this means they can also come to the PC platform. This also only encompasses all the exclusives that have been announced so far, so don’t be surprised if we see more announcements in the future.