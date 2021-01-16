Xbox Lists All Known Console Exclusives for 2021
Xbox One owners have another year of games to look forward to in 2021 while Xbox Series X and Series S owners will get their first full year of releases for the new console. To help prime players for the release of the many games to come, Microsoft shared a list this week that showed all of the console exclusives that are releasing this year. The list may be longer than some would expect if you haven’t been keeping an eye on Xbox’s announcements, and while most games are listed for a general 2021 release, some have release dates that are coming sooner rather than later.
Headlining the list of games is of course Halo Infinite, the next chapter in the Halo series that was supposed to be released alongside the new consoles but will now launch some time during Fall 2021. Microsoft had some promising words to say about the new Halo game within its Xbox Wire post about the exclusives by saying it’ll be the “most ambitious Halo game ever made” and that it’ll be “several times larger than the last two Halo games combined.”
But even if Halo Infinite is the headliner, it’s in no way the only game to look forward to. You can find the full list of games that Microsoft shared in its list of 2021’s console exclusives below. Microsoft did note that Psychonauts 2 is not actually a console exclusive but was worth including on the list anyway since it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Console Exclusives for 2021
- Adios – 2021
- The Artful Escape – 2021
- The Ascent – 2021
- The Big Con – 2021
- CrossfireX – 2021
- Dead Static Drive – 2021
- Echo Generation – 2021
- ExoMecha – 2021
- Exo One – 2021
- The Gunk – 2021
- Halo Infinite – 2021
- The Last Stop – 2021
- Lake – 2021
- Little Witch in the Woods – 2021
- The Medium – January 28
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Summer 2021
- Psychonauts 2 – 2021
- RPG Time – 2021
- Sable – 2021
- Scorn – 2021
- She Dreams Elsewhere – 2021
- Shredders – 2021
- Song of Iron – 2021
- Tunic – 2021
- Twelve Minutes – 2021
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy – 2021
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide – 2021
- Way to the Woods – 2021
- The Wild at Heart – 2021
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – January 28 / Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25
Though the games are indeed console exclusives, this means they can also come to the PC platform. This also only encompasses all the exclusives that have been announced so far, so don’t be surprised if we see more announcements in the future.