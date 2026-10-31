2025 PS5 Exclusive Stealth Released on Xbox Series X

A 2025 PS5 console exclusive has been stealth-released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A console exclusive refers to a game only available on a single console platform — in this case, PS5 — in addition to PS5. That said, this verbiage is no longer relevant here because the game in question is no longer a PS5 console exclusive. How Xbox users are taking to it so far, we do not know, because Microsoft Store user reviews aren’t activated yet, but Xbox fans are getting one of the best games of 2025, and a game with a notable 88 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a little over a year, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can get Giant Squid’s 2025 adventure game, Sword of the Sea. As you may remember, Sword of the Sea launched in August 2025 and was notably a free PlayStation Plus game at launch. And PS Plus users absolutely loved it. As noted above, it earned an 88 on Metacritic, but also rave user reviews. To this end, after more than 15,000 user reviews on the PS Store, PS5 users have rated it 4.72 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, it has an 89% approval rating on Steam. Suffice it to say, Xbox users are likely going to love it; though, in order to love it, they will need to fork over $30, unless they buy it within the next 12 days and score a 20% discount. This drops the game to $24.

For those who do not recognize the name Giant Squid, you may be more familiar with their past work. This is the studio’s junior release, after putting out Abzu in 2016 as a debut, and then following it up with The Pathless in 2020. While both of these games were very solid releases, this is no doubt the studio’s best work to date.

Play video

A Small Surprise for Xbox Fans

It was unclear when Sword of the Sea would come to Xbox consoles. Everyone figured it would because while the studio’s two previous games launched as PlayStation exclusives, they eventually came to other consoles. Abzu came to Xbox within the same year, but The Pathless was a PlayStation console exclusive for three years. So, Sword of the Sea could have landed really anywhere within this wide range. To end up arriving within about a year is fortunate for Xbox fans, considering this.

Those on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S who end up checking out this release should expect a runtime of about three to four hours, or about 10 hours if you are a completionist. As for the game itself, you play a wanderer on a hoversword, shredding through a wasteland to slowly restore its life. It’s a very atmospheric and beautifully chill game, and while short, it makes up for this with more cohesion and atmosphere than most games have.