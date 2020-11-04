Xbox Fans Reportedly Getting Xbox Series X Early

✖

Xbox fans are reportedly getting the Xbox Series X early, or at least some of them are. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S haven't released yet and they won't release for another six days. Despite this, it looks like Xbox fans around the world are starting to get their hands on both consoles, which are officially out in the wild. For example, over in Portugal, one Xbox fan has already got their hands on the Xbox Series X, the more powerful and expensive of the aforementioned two consoles.

According to the Reddit user, they pre-ordered the console ahead of time, and for whatever reason, the console was shipped early. In other words, unlike most who obtain a product early, this wasn't someone walking into a store where the street date had been mistakingly broken.

Accompanying the post, which shows the retail box, the user has revealed a plethora of details and impressions, noting that their experience with the console is that it's been very silent and has had zero overheating problems. In fact, it sounds like the console has been running relatively cool.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the user provides photographic evidence to back up their claims, nothing here is official and the more specific information is anecdotal.

As for Microsoft, it has not provided any type of comment on this latest leak nor any larger statement about both the street dates of both console's seemingly being broken. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

The Xbox Series X is set to release worldwide on November 12, priced at $500, and alongside the Xbox Series S, which will cost $300.