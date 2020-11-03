Xbox One Game Just $0.99 for Super Limited Time

✖

Over on the Microsoft Store, you can currently nab a great little Xbox One game for just $0.99, in other words, the price of a candy bar. The Microsoft Store is currently live with a variety of promotional sales, discounting a huge slab of Xbox One games in the process. Included in these deals is a 90 percent discount on Anodyne, a Zelda-lite game from developers Melos Han-Tani and Marina Kittaka that normally runs at $10.

The game itself debuted back in 2013. Sometimes, with a game from 2013, the visuals immediately date themselves if the game went for for graphical fidelity. However, Anodyne isn't going for state-of-the-art graphics. Rather, its visual style evokes the 16-bit era, which is to say, they aren't dated in the way many games from 2013 are.

Over on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 85 percent of reviewers across 637 reviews reviewing the game positively.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out its official Xbox One launch trailer:

"In this unique Zelda-lite game, explore and fight your way through surreal and creepy, nature, urban and abstract themed areas in the human Young's subconscious, evoked by a 16-bit-era visual style and a moody, dream-like soundtrack," reads an official pitch of the game. "Talk to bizarre characters and survive through Game Boy-styled dungeons, while hunting down mysterious keys and cards that will allow you to dive deeper into the dream world."

As the Microsoft Store notes, this price is only available for a limited time, or more specifically, for another six days at the moment of writing this. After this, the game will return to its normal price of $10.

