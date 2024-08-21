Xbox Announces Release Date for Three New Consoles

Three new Xbox consoles are set to arrive on October 15th, offering new takes on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The timing is meant to appeal to those planning to pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on its launch date, and Xbox has released a new trailer showcasing clips of both the game and the new system options. Revealed during June’s Xbox Showcase, these options include the Xbox Series X 2 TB Galaxy Black Special Edition, the Xbox Series X 1 TB Digital Edition (White), and and Xbox Series S 1 TB (White). Pre-Orders for all three consoles are now live on the Microsoft Store right here.

The new trailer for these three new Xbox consoles can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new console options are pretty sleek. The Xbox Series X looks great in white, but I’m more partial to the Galaxy Black, personally. I tend to prefer having a disc option, and the green on the console’s stand and the back of the controller gives it more of a classic Xbox coloration. The star-inspired green and white specks found across the system’s body are also a nice touch. I’m pretty happy with my black launch console, but if I were in need of a new Xbox, that’s probably the option I would lean towards!

No matter how good these new systems look, it’s hard to say how many people will actually buy one. At this point, the Xbox Series X and Series S have been on the market for four years, and a new console design probably isn’t going to sway anyone that has been holding out on a purchase. It’s no secret that Xbox has been struggling to find an audience in the current console generation, and it hasn’t helped that many of the platforms exclusives have been making their way to rival platforms, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. That trend started earlier this year, and we’ll see it continue into 2025 with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5 a few months after its debut on Xbox. Xbox Game Pass remains exclusive to consoles and PC, but there are even ways to enjoy that without owning a system now, too.

