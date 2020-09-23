The Xbox Series X/S Pre-Order Rush Might Have Caused Accidental Xbox One X Purchases

✖

In case you missed it, pre-orders for the next-gen Xbox consoles -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- went live yesterday morning, and while Microsoft managed to produce an entirely different, equally frustrating experience from PlayStation 5 pre-orders, Xbox also seems to have introduced a particularly gnarly wrinkle thanks to its naming schema. Thanks to a particular Amazon sales chart, it would seem like a whole bunch of folks maybe bought an Xbox One X when they were looking to pre-order and Xbox Series X.

At one point during the mad dash yesterday, Amazon listed the Xbox One X -- the current generation's high-end model -- as #4 on its Movers & Shakers in Video Games sales rankings. The rankings measure "biggest gainers," whatever that really means. There is no telling what data Amazon is using as criteria for its listing, so it's hard to say whether the jump was due to, say, 6, 60, or 600 more purchases than usual. As of writing, for example, Chrono Cross for the original PlayStation is listed as having a 6,971% jump in sales rank from 2,970 to 42. It is worth noting, however, that when searching Amazon for the "Xbox Series X," the Xbox One X is near the top of the list.

Microsoft got themselves in a weird spot with the Xbox naming situation Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox One X Then what do you do? You can't go Xbox 2/Two because Sony has PlayStation 5 and 2 is less than 5. That matters a lot when non-gamer parents are buying consoles for kids. — Andrew Alerts (@AndrewAlerts) September 22, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders for the consoles went live yesterday morning, but good luck finding them still available at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think happened here? Were a bunch of people really mistakenly purchasing and Xbox One X? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

