Xbox Series X Fan Turns Console Into Tom & Jerry

One Xbox Series X fan decided to make their console into Tom from Tom & Jerry. The trailer for the animated movie dropped this week, and the console came along just before. Fans have been putting their own spins on the boxy-looking console. Just this week someone decided to make Kingpin from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with their system. Over on the PS5 side of things, another fan decided to print Seto Kaiba’s head from Yu-Gi-Oh! and plop it onto the system. Still, those edits are hysterical, but the photo that Sega Master Tim dropped is one for the books. Tom & Jerry is known for that slapstick comedy, and it makes sense that there would be a feline getting folded into a box. People on Twitter agreed to the tune of thousands of likes on the platform. Take a look at the meme down below for yourselves.

Tom & Jerry actually has a trailer out now. Here's Warner Bros.’ official information for the film delivered earlier this week: "One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s Tom & Jerry.”

“The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

"Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The film is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

