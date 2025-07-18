10 Best Xbox Store Deals in the 2025 “Ultimate Game Sale”

The Xbox Store‘s 2025 “Ultimate Game Sale” has plenty of deals for those looking to save on some games. It’s not specifically branded as such, but it’s yet another larger summer sale that’s full of hundreds of titles, both big and small.

It can be overwhelming to go through, so here is a list of the 10 best discounts in the “Ultimate Game Sale” on the Xbox Store. These deals will be live until August 1st at 2:59 AM PT.

1) Diablo 4

Image courtesy of Blizzard entertainment

Price: $22.49 / $49.99

Diablo 4 is still trucking along with new seasons of content dropping every so often, but that doesn’t mean the core package is lacking. This entry in the long-running series gives players great power over their build, leading to combat that consistently grows and makes the grind for more loot even more enticing. Blizzard Entertainment’s size also means Diablo 4 can have a level of visual quality other teams in this genre can’t quite attain and makes the game’s gripping single-player campaign even more engrossing. There’s more to come (which includes free updates and paid expansions), but any time is a great time to get into Diablo 4. Its Vessel of Hatred expansion is also on sale for $15.99.

2) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Image courtesy of 505 Games

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a clear callback to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, both of which had the cowboy hat-wearing Koji Igarashi in a leadership position. Bloodstained capitalizes on the exploration that made that PS1 title (as well as the portable iterations that followed) such a hit, but is still able to stick out in a more crowded genre because of how well it executes on that blueprint. Gaining new abilities, finding secrets, and slaying big bosses is a satisfying, and the many Kickstarter-mandated updates that followed only made the experience deeper. It’s also got a sequel on the way, which looks rather similar.

3) Control Ultimate Edition

Image courtesy of Remedy Entertainment

Price: $5.99 / $39.99

Control is one of Remedy Entertainment’s most acclaimed games, and it’s not hard to see why. This bizarre shooter is like a mix of The X-Files, Twin Peaks, and Max Payne with a generous sprinkling of SCP on top of it. It uses its obtuse lore as a way to hook players into a world that’s never clearly defined; a tantalizing trick to keep users guessing as they learn new tidbits from all the wonderfully written notes scattered around. Gunplay relies heavily on constant movement and clever power usage, meaning the segments between cutscenes are also exhilarating but in a different way. The Ultimate Edition comes with Control‘s two excellent expansions, one of which fully crosses over with Alan Wake.

4) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Image courtesy of CD Projekt REd

Price: $39.99 / $79.99

Cyberpunk 2077 may finally be done getting sizeable updates after this latest one, but now it can finally rest as the most respected RPGs in the last decade after coming a long way since its industry-shaking launch that was rife with bugs and scandal. Players can get lost in the illustrious and neon-drenched world of Night City by mixing with its inhabitants and taking on all types of quests. These missions can often be tackled in various ways depending on how players have spent their skills, a liberating aspect that is truly empowering. This all carries over to the beloved Phantom Liberty expansion (which stars actor Idris Elba), which is included in this edition.

5) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Image courtesy of Sega

Price: $17.49 / $49.99

Kazuma Kiryu is back once again in this spin-off. But despite its status as a budget title that’s not a core entry, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is still worth jumping into. This shorter, more focused tale is a bit of a retread of some past titles, but it still has surprises for those who have been invested in the Like a Dragon story, especially with regards to 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon and 2024’s Infinite Wealth. Fisticuffs are still brutal, but are now aided by James Bond-esque gadgets that are ridiculous and add some spectacle to fights. It’s not built for new players, but it doesn’t need to be to be a great entry.

6) Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Price: $15.99/ $39.99

Xbox players may not be able to play the well-received Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for some time (if ever), but now is still a great time to jump into its phenomenal predecessor. This entry benefits from having all the Director’s Cut additions that smooth out the game’s rough intro and give players even more ways to do deliveries. Walking across the desolate American wasteland requires considerable planning and makes every moment matter, which makes for a constantly engaging gameplay loop. All of this is pulled off with Kojima Productions’ signature strangeness, some of which falls off the deep end and becomes utter nonsense. Regardless, there’s nothing (outside of its sequel) like this.

7) The First Berserker: Khazan

Image courtesy of Nexon

Price: $47.99 / $59.99

The First Berserker: Khazan is a Soulslike that doesn’t hit the highs of its inspirations, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. This anime title excels because of its combat, which takes the Nioh route of being more focused on action with hints of more methodical play. This allows for some tough and rewarding boss fights that call on players to learn patterns in order to succeed. Developer Neople has been updating the game consistently since launch, though, and has even added an easy mode for users who want to experience the game without snapping their controllers.

8) Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack

Image courtesy of ThQ nordic

Price: $19.99 / $79.99

Destroy All Humans was dead and buried, but these two remakes have shown that there still is value in bringing these titles back. Developer Black Forest Games carefully modernized these games without sacrificing what made them special. The new jet-powered boots and overhauled jetpack made traversal much more kinetic, while the psychokinesis and shooting controls smoothed out the combat’s rougher edges. Some of the 20-year-old cruft couldn’t be completely shaken off and keeps these titles from true greatness, yet it’s still easy to see how this series could make a comeback if treated correctly.

9) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition

Image courtesy of Koei Tecmo

Price: $35.99 / $59.99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the more underappreciated Soulslikes. It adheres too closely to Team Ninja’s formula and can be too easy at times, but its combat more than makes up for it. It follows Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s footsteps by being all about deflecting attacks, but it still manages to have its own style because the parry is more like a dodge-parry hybrid. The responsive controls mean it is possible to chain parries and lead to some big momentum swings, which is always rewarding. Its DLC doesn’t change too much about the game, but it’s still more of the same excellent combat and some fantastic (and much harder) boss fights.

10) Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy

Image courtesy of Crystal Dynamics

Price: $12.49 / $49.99

Crystal Dynamics is taking its sweet time with the new Tomb Raider game, so now is still a good time to catch up with its most recent trilogy. This trilogy starts out in an average spot with the 2013 reboot, but it grows into greatness by the third entry, Shadow of the Tomb Raider. They don’t quite hit the highs of Uncharted, yet are still carried by their exploration, puzzles, and explosive set pieces, particularly in the third entry. It even comes with all the DLC, which, again, was best in Shadow of the Tomb Raider despite being more of the same.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners can find these deals here via the Xbox Store.