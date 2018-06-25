Yoshi Nintendo Switch Development Moving Right Along

Earlier this month, Nintendo Switch owners were hit with the sad news that the new Yoshi side-scrolling adventure for that console wouldn’t make it out this year. Apparently the developer needs a little more time before they unleash the dino hero on his latest adventure.

But the good news is that the game will be worth the wait. While speaking with IGN, Nintendo of America’s Bill Trinen noted that there was good reason for the delay.

It wasn’t a matter of the game being unfinished but rather the development team looking to make overall improvements so that it shined compared to previously released games like Yoshi’s Story on Nintendo 64 and Yoshi’s Woolly World for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

“It’s actually been making really good progress,” he explained regarding the delay. “They decided they wanted to make some improvements, so they’re going to take just a little bit more time on it and that’s why we’re not showing it this year at the show (E3), but I think you can look forward to some updates on it later in 2018.”

Those updates are likely to take place around possibly September or October, when the game could be shown at events like Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show depending on whether Nintendo wants to give full attention to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like it did at E3. At the very least, we’ll likely get more Yoshi in action with a Nintendo Direct around the fall season including a possible look at new levels and abilities within the game.

We’ll likely see a more finalized title for the Yoshi game sometime over the next few months, possibly something tying in with Woolly World. We’ll find out soon enough!

While some Yoshi fans may be yearning to play it sooner, it’s certainly not the end of the world. The Nintendo Switch is already home to a number of great platforming games, including a fine port of Rayman Legends; the adorable Kirby Star Allies; and, of course, the majestic Super Mario Odyssey. And that’s not even counting indie darlings like Celeste, which are worth their weight in gold.

Yoshi will release sometime in 2019 for Nintendo Switch.