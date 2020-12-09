YouTube Gaming's 2020 Review Shows Which Games Were Watched the Most

✖

YouTube Gaming shared its annual review of what went down on the platform this year, and that includes the tallying of which games ranked highest in terms of the views each game got. We’ve got separate lists for which games were watched most live or which ones were watched most overall, but the top spot for both categories features the same unsurprising winner: Minecraft. What was surprising from looking at the numbers though is just how far ahead Minecraft was of any of its competitors.

The yearly review touched on some of the highlights of 2020’s YouTube Gaming moments including COVID-19 relief efforts, major esports events streamed live, and in-game events like those that have taken place in Fortnite. After reflecting on those moments, we get down to the question of which games were watched the most and how views each one of the top games racked up.

In 2020:

✅ 80,000+ YouTube Gaming Creators hit 100,000 subs

✅ 1,000+ YouTube Gaming Creators made it to 5 million subs

✅ 350+ YouTube Gaming Creators reached 10 million subs pic.twitter.com/whyZtVEfDQ — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) December 9, 2020

The winner for both the overall and live categories was Minecraft as mentioned before, but you probably could’ve guessed that even without seeing the annual review or the competition. Minecraft has consistently been the top performer for YouTube Gaming for a while now, and with how much is constantly being added to the game, it doesn’t seem like it’s in danger of losing that spot anytime soon.

That shakeup also seems unlikely when you consider just how far ahead of other games it was. Minecraft brought in a staggering 201 billion views overall which was followed by another building-type game, Roblox. Roblox itself is no slouch when it comes to content and player retention, but the 75 billion views it put up is a paltry number compared to Minecraft’s lead.

Following those two games for overall views are Garena Free Fire, Grand Theft Auto V, and Fortnite. You can see the rankings for overall and live views below along with the numbers of views where applicable.

Top Overall Games Watched in 2020

Minecraft: 201B views

Roblox: 75B views

Garena Free Fire: 72B views

Grand Theft Auto V: 70B views

Fortnite: 67B views

Top Live Games Watched in 2020

Minecraft

Garena Free Fire

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

PUBG Mobile

We got this review for YouTube Gaming this year, but don’t expect to see a larger recap for the platform in the form of YouTube Rewind for 2020. YouTube announced back in November that it’d be taking a break from Rewind this time because of how different 2020 has been from past years.