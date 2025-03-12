New Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Already on Sale

It’s been less than a month since the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection launched, and now, gamers have their first chance to snag it on sale. The collection brings together an impressive number of Yu-Gi-Oh! titles from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance eras. Despite some issues with the collector’s edition promo cards, the Early Days Collection has been fairly well received by fans and critics alike. It is available on the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. This first discount offers a chance for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans to grab the Early Days Collection via Steam with a 20% discount, making it just $39.99.

Since launch, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection has made a few appearances on the top concurrent charts on Steam. This is no doubt partly due to the ability to duel online with friends via the multiplayer functionality supported by the collection. But whether or not you’re interested in multiplayer online duels, the collection offers several truly engaging retro games – some that have never before been released outside of Japan.

Screenshot from Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule

The game has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, with a mixed 69% critic rating on Metacritic. With 14 total games included, not every title will necessarily be a winner, but for retro gamers who love a good Yu-Gi-Oh! duel, it’s well worth adding to your collection.

Discount Makes Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection An Even Better Bundle

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection typically costs gamers $49.99. The bundle includes a grand total of 14 games, from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters all the way to Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005. For fans of the classic games, this price tag isn’t too bad… but if you haven’t grabbed a copy yet, this first big discount is a great chance to grab the collection for less. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is on sale via discount site Fanatical, where you can get a Steam code for the game for just $39.99.

This discounted price for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection doesn’t have a set expiration date. Instead, this is one of Fanatical’s “while supplies last” discount deals. That means gamers will be able to get the collection on sale until Fanatical runs out of keys. So, if you want to grab the game for 20% off, it’s best to snag it ASAP to avoid missing out.

Screenshot from Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards in the early days collection

For those who want to play handheld like the originals, there’s more good news. The Steam version of the Early Days Collection is Steam Deck Verified, so you can take it on the go if you have Valve’s handheld console. In addition, there are 16 Steam Achievements for duelists to collect when playing through this version, giving another bonus for gamers who opt for this version as opposed to the Nintendo Switch release.

The digital version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection does not include the Harpie’s Feather Duster promo cards, which were available for the physical Nintendo Switch release only.

Are you planning to grab the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection while it’s on sale? Let us know in the comments below!