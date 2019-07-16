Zachary Levi Interested in Uncharted Movie’s Nathan Drake Role If Tom Holland “Doesn’t Work Out”

After the first trailer for Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam! dropped last year, Zachary Levi became an instant fan-favorite superhero. His fun-loving and excitable portrayal of the titular character was a crowd-pleaser from the jump, and it became an even bigger hit once the film hit theaters earlier this year. Levi is now one of the most popular superhero actors in the game, but it looks like he’d also like to take over the world of video game adaptations as well.

During a panel at CCXP Cologne in Germany over the weekend, Levi was asked which video game franchise he’d like to lead, if given the opportunity. The actor not only said that he’d like a chance at an Uncharted movie (if Tom Holland drops out), but he explained that he’s long wanted to star in Uncharted at some point. He even called developer Naughty Dog after playing the original Uncharted to find out which studio had the rights.

“I played the first Uncharted when it first came out, I was like, ‘That dude’s the new Indiana Jones, I want to be the new Indiana Jones, I’m finding out where the movie rights are,’” Levi said. “And I called Naughty Dog, and I got on the phone with whoever, I was like, ‘Hi, you don’t know me, I’m an actor in Los Angeles, who has the film rights to your video game?’ And they were like, ‘Oh no, they’ve already been bought off, it was Avi Arad,’ and the whole deal. But 100 percent, that is such a fun franchise, I hope they make that, I still hope they make that. Apparently Tom Holland is attached to be Nathan Drake, a young version of Nathan Drake, he’s a very talented and upstanding gentleman, so I wish him nothing but luck. But if that doesn’t work out, I would love to be Nathan Drake.

“Also Nathan Fillion would love to be Nathan Drake, the face is kind of modeled after Nathan Fillion. It’s a great role. But also The Last of Us, I mean, they’re gonna turn that into a movie too, and that would be an amazing role.”

Levi is currently locked in to keep playing Shazam for the foreseeable future, but it doesn’t seem like an involvement a big franchise will hurt your chances of playing Nathan Drake. After all, Holland is currently leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the future and he’s reportedly starring as the popular explorer.

