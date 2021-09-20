The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Player Discovers Incredible Foot Race Cheat

More than four years after the game’s release, players of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch are still discovering a number of cool secrets. Take the game’s foot race near Mount Rhoam. Reddit user Haakon-Loyning found a way to beat Konba in just 23 seconds, using a pair of bombs. First, the Reddit poster uses Daruk’s Protection to shield Link from the blast, before setting the bomb. The explosion sends Link into the air, allowing him to use the glider. Using this method twice, Haakon-Loyning reaches the top of the mountain, beating Konba with little difficulty! The original Reddit post can be found right here.

Since the game’s launch in 2017, Breath of the Wild has become one of the most beloved entries in the Zelda series. The game deviates from the largely linear nature of previous Zelda games, giving players a lot more freedom to explore and make new discoveries. This has played a major role in the game’s success, and videos like this show that there’s still much that a lot of players don’t know about. In fact, the replies to Haakon-Loyning’s post are filled with players that didn’t even know the foot race was in the game!

Next year, a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild will release on Nintendo Switch. Very little information about the game has been revealed so far, and even the official title remains a secret! A teaser trailer for the sequel was shown by Nintendo at E3 this year, and it offers some hints at how the world of Hyrule will expand. It remains to be seen if players will have the same level of freedom that Breath of the Wild provided, but hopefully the next game will similarly offer years worth of discoveries to find!

