The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, and some fans might be wondering where they should purchase the game. For those on the fence, GameStop has announced a new pre-order incentive in the form of an exclusive poster available at participating locations! Naturally, the image features Link front and center, with Fi, Groose, Zelda, and more appearing behind him. It's a really cool image, and Zelda fans might want to display it alongside the rest of their Zelda collection when the game drops. The poster will release on the same day as the game.

An image of the poster can be found in the Tweet from GameStop embedded below.

Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda™ series. Pre-order and purchase The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD at GameStop and receive this special edition poster, FREE. https://t.co/rM4wmDSLOx pic.twitter.com/5jsgBDJ3LJ — GameStop (@GameStop) June 6, 2021

It remains to be seen whether other retailers will also offer pre-order bonuses, but Nintendo releases tend to get a lot of extras, so Zelda fans might want to hold off for now, just in case. Skyward Sword initially released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011, but the game's HD release is getting a big push with a new pair of Joy-Con controllers, and a very cool looking amiibo featuring Zelda with Loftwing.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Zelda franchise. Last year, Nintendo celebrated the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. in a big way, leading many to assume that Zelda would get a similar push. Nintendo has been mostly quiet on that front, but we could get more announcements during the company's E3 presentation, which will take place on June 15th. Hopefully, the company will have much more to showcase for fans of the Zelda franchise!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will release July 16th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

