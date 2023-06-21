New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo Revealed

Earlier this month, the existence of new amiibo based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was discovered by dataminers. Following that leak, we knew that amiibo based on Zelda and Ganondorf were in development, but no actual images of the figures were revealed. During today's Nintendo Direct, the figures were officially announced, alongside images and a release window. Zelda and Ganondorf will release this winter, and will unlock exclusive Paraglider fabrics. Nintendo previously made an amiibo based on Link's appearance in Tears of the Kingdom, which released alongside the Nintendo Switch game last month.

Images of the Zelda and Ganondorf amiibo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom will be arriving this holiday! pic.twitter.com/jCbikO6iWX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Given the large role Ganondorf and Zelda play in Tears of the Kingdom, it's not too surprising to see them given new figures. Over the years, Zelda has received a number of different amiibo, based on her likeness in games like The Wind Waker, Breath of the Wild, and Skyward Sword. However, this new figure only marks the second one based on Ganondorf! The lone Ganondorf amiibo released thus far was based on the villain's appearance in the Super Smash Bros. series. Zelda also received a figure based on her appearance in that game (two if you count Sheik), as every fighter in the series has received an amiibo, or will at some point.

Ganondorf's redesign for Tears of the Kingdom has gotten a lot of praise since it was revealed earlier this year. The game gives Ganondorf a much more physically imposing look than we've seen in past games, and that's clearly reflected in the amiibo. The amiibo of Zelda also features an interesting touch, as she can be seen holding the broken Master Sword, which is destroyed by Ganondorf at the start of the game. Nintendo's amiibo tend to sell out very quickly, and the popularity of Tears of the Kingdom will likely make these new figures pretty popular!

Do you plan to snag these amiibo based on Tears of the Kingdom? Did you grab the amiibo based on Link? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!