New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Purchase Bonus Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just over a week away from release, and Nintendo Switch fans might still be on the fence about where to buy it. A new purchase bonus from Target has now been revealed, and those that pick-up the game from a physical location will be able to get an exclusive "adventure hip pack" which has the emblem of the broken Master Sword. Target's in-store advertising does not offer information about how many will be available, but the promotion starts on the game's launch day, which is May 12th.

An image of Target's in-store advertising was shared by @Nintendomerch and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Purchase The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in store at Target on release day and receive a free adventure hip pack while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/dFZh9bjSh9 — Nintendo Merch Central (@nintendomerch) May 3, 2023

It's worth noting that this seems to be an in-store promotion only, so those who pre-ordered the game through the retailer online will likely be out of luck. Of course, Target is not the only retailer offering a bonus item for Tears of the Kingdom. GameStop is also offering a wooden plaque, though that item seems to be exclusive to those who pre-order, so fans shouldn't expect to be able to walk in and get one. Meanwhile, Walmart also offered a wall scroll pre-order bonus.

All of these extras should give readers a hint about how big Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the best-selling game in the franchise, and Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's release since it was first announced back in 2019, and an end is nearly in sight. It remains to be seen whether the game can deliver on the hype, but the Zelda franchise has a very strong history, and Nintendo seems keenly aware of how much excitement there is among fans. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to see how the game turns out!

