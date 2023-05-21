Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Actress Reveals Link and Zelda's Relationship Status

The voice actress for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed Link and Zelda's relationship status. The world of Zelda is a bit confusing to those who don't know the intricate ins and outs. Nintendo has a history of small men saving beautiful princesses and becoming a couple, but those who have played Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom may not be able to pinpoint whether or not Zelda and Link are an item. One would think the dashing hero working to save/be an ally to a princess would mean there's more than just friendship on the line, but Nintendo has largely left it fairly ambiguous which has led to a lot of speculation.

When speaking with The Gamer (via NintendoEverything), Zelda voice actress Patricia Summersett revealed her thoughts on how the games have handled the relationship between Link and Zelda. She also addressed what the defined status of their relationship actually is, noting that it is far deeper than boy saves girl, boy gets girl.

"As a voice actor, looking at the overall relationship between Link and Zelda over the ages, I personally love the ambiguity and that if there is something there it's left to us. I guess in my own life, I can respect and celebrate relationships that aren't conventional."

"It also dodges the ending (of Breath of the Wild), and you're always wondering what may occur which keeps the relationship active. There's a tension in that, and this defiance of a definition is something really nice. I always come back to that, and I really love it as both an actor and as a human. Those relationships are super important to portray too, and I think they're the best relationships we have in life, whether it be friendship or something that doesn't have to fit a definition. I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship with each other, it's active, there's a lot of care and a lot of listening, and I just love that about it."

Nintendo has already confirmed that it plans to continue the Zelda series in the style of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Whether the next game will be another direct sequel remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be too surprising.

