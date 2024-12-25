Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Writers Reveal Which Zelda Game They Want to Turn Into a Movie

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been hugely successful, and that’s largely thanks to the efforts of writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The duo have been involved with all three movies in the series so far, including the recently released Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In a recent interview with IGN, the two co-writers were asked about other video games they would like to bring to the big screen. The duo had some very interesting choices, including Cool Spot, a surprisingly well-regarded video game that featured 7-Up’s mascot. However, they also talked about the Zelda franchise, including one game in particular.

“I think another easy one I think we can answer because the movie’s already happening and we’re already not doing it would be a Zelda,” Miller told IGN. “I remember always when we played Wind Waker, we were always like, man, I mean, it would probably be weird if they made a Zelda movie to start with Wind Waker versus the more classic Hyrule. But we both loved Wind Waker and it’s so cinematic. Yeah. So after they make this Zelda movie, I guess we’re putting it out there in the world, maybe we can do a Wind Waker spin-off.”

Link and Tetra in The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was released on GameCube back in 2002. The game’s cel-shaded art style led to a lot of controversy among the Zelda community, and many fans were frustrated that the game would not feature a more “mature” take on Link. However, upon release, The Wind Waker received universal acclaim, and is often considered one of the best games in the overall Zelda franchise. In fact, fans have been begging to see the game made available on Nintendo Switch for several years now, but the game remains unplayable on the system in any form.

As Miller alludes in his response, a movie based on The Wind Waker might be tough to pull off. The game’s storyline centers on a version of Hyrule that has been submerged under water following the events of Ocarina of Time. The audience would have to be familiar with Ganondorf and the more traditional take on Hyrule for the story to really resonate. However, a spin-off would certainly seem possible, especially if Nintendo and Sony are open to playing around with the Zelda timeline and its unique branches.

For now, fans will have to wait patiently and see what happens with the already announced Zelda movie, which is currently in development at Sony with Wes Ball attached to direct. The movie is being produced by Zelda series creator Shigeru Miyamoto, as well as Avi Arad. News on the movie has been fairly limited over the last year, and there has been no word on who will star, or what material the film will attempt to adapt.

