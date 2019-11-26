Harry Potter Illustrated Edition Books are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

If there's one book series that can help you get through the coronavirus crisis, it's Harry Potter. In addition to the launch of Harry Potter at Home, Amazon is in the midst of a buy 2, get 1 free sale on a collection books and movies that includes numerous Harry Potter titles. Among these titles you'll find three of the four Illustrated Editions that have been released thus far. These are the super gorgeous versions loaded with art from Jim Kay. Beyond that, you'll also find full Harry Potter book box sets, the complete film collection Blu-ray box set, and more.

You can shop the entire B2G1 free sale right here. We've also collected some of the gems from the sale - including the Illustrated Editions - below. Note that the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is the only Illustrated Edition that's not on the list. However, you can score it here on Amazon for only $19.11 after a 42% discount combined with an $8.78 instant coupon.

The Amazon buy 2, get one free book sale includes a lot more than just Harry Potter, so head on over to the main sale page to shop them all.

