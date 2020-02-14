Frozen 2: Disney+ Release, Blu-ray Pre-Orders, and Special Feature Details

Frozen II was something of a success for Disney, crossing the threshold to become the highest grossing animated movie of all-time this this past January. It also generated a ton of toy sales. We wouldn't be surprised if many of you contributed to Disney's haul by seeing the movie multiple times in theaters. Well, prepare to have it on an endless loop with your kids because your options for watching the film at home are about to expand in a very big way.

Frozen 2 hit digital platforms on February 11th, so you already have several options there. Numerous physical options will be added starting on February 25th, including Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, DVD, and retailer special editions. However, iff you're waiting on Frozen 2's inevitable arrival on the Disney+ streaming platform, patience will be key.

Based on previous release patterns for movies like the live-action Aladdin and The Lion King, you can expect Frozen 2 to hit Disney+ sometime in the summer. For example, Aladdin hit Blu-ray on September 10th, 2019 and Disney+ on January 8th, 2020. The Lion King hit Blu-ray on October 22nd, 2019 and Disney+ on January 28th, 2020. So we're probably looking at Frozen 2 on Disney+ somewhere in June or July.

If you don't want to wait that long, your main options for owning Frozen 2 are outlined below. (Note that Amazon is not selling Frozen 2 Blu-rays at the time of writing). Beyond that, you'll find a complete list of the Blu-ray special features that you can enjoy.

Digital (HD):

Digital (4K):

Blu-ray / DVD / Digital:

4K UHD Blu-ray / Blu-ray / Digital:

Retailer Exclusive Editions:

See at Walmart - 4K exclusive with "Frozen Fashion" and "Olaf Older and Wiser" bonus content

See at Best Buy - 4K exclusive SteelBook

See at Target - 4K exclusive filmmaker gallery and storybook

Two Film Bundles (Frozen and Frozen 2):

Disney's special features for the Frozen 2 Blu-rays will include several deleted scenes and songs that didn't make it into the theatrical cut of Frozen 2. There will also be multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes. A full list of features can be found below.

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated "Into The Unknown," "All Is Found," "Some Things Never Change," "When I Am Older," "Lost in the Woods,"; "Show Yourself," and "The Next Right Thing"

Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn't make the final cut. Prologue - A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room - A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa's past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa's Dream - Anna's playful glimpse into Elsa's dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks - Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won't take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own - Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna's lingering doubts about their parents' faith in her.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro - Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn't make it into the final film. "Home" - Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. "I Wanna Get This Right" - Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, "Will it ever be just right?"

The Spirits of Frozen 2 – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.

Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question "Did You Know" as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.

Gale Tests - They say you can't see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test - A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to "give personality to something that's invisible." Hand-Drawn Gale Test - A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

Multi-Language Reel "Into the Unknown" in 29 Languages - Hear Elsa's soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos - Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2. Into the Unkown" (Panic! at the Disco version) - Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2. "Lost in the Woods" (Weezer version) - Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff's epic ballad, "Lost In the Woods."



There are also two special features that will be included exclusively on the digital release of Frozen 2, a featurette about the songwriters of the Frozen franchise and an animatic version of Olaf's "Unmeltable Me" song.

