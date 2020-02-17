Dungeons & Dragons D20 Dice Umbrella Rolls for Rain

When the forecast calls for a chance of rainy weather, consider this Dungeons & Dragons D20 dice umbrella to be your saving throw. After all, you don't want to get your new Critical Role clothes wet. The umbrella was released today by Bioworld, a company that makes some pretty fantastic licensed products - and it wasn't the only practical bit of D&D merch that they launched.

In addition to the umbrella, Bioworld launched a retro Dungeons & Dragons backpack with the classic Player's Manual design from 1983. Amusingly, they also released a retro-style dragon floaty pen, which would be really fun to use during games. Pre-orders for all of the items are available at Entertainment Earth via the links below.

On a related note, the official Dungeons & Dragons D20 lamp coming very soon, and it will be an outstanding centerpiece for your tabletop adventures. As you can see, it features numerous color options. It's also USB-powered and measures 7-inches tall.

The Dungeons & Dragons D20 lamp is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $40.99 with free shipping slated for March. Quantities appear to be limited, so jump on it while you can. The lamp is part of a wave of new D&D products to hit Merchoid that includes this fantastic D12 mug and this equally fantastic heat change mug.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!