This Adorable Baby Yoda Jigsaw Puzzle Is on Sale for Only $7

Baby Yoda (aka The Child) has been nothing short of a phenomenon since appearing in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda is also a merchandising dream thanks to the character's ridiculously adorable appearance. The only problem is that Disney went all in on keeping Baby Yoda a secret, so you won't be able to get your hands on the best toys - like the plush and the Funko Pops - until around May.

However, there is a pretty fantastic Baby Yoda 500 piece jigsaw puzzle on the market and you can own it for only $6.97 (37% off) at the time of writing. The deal is available here at Walmart (ships for free on February 26th) and here at Amazon (free shipping on February 24th for Prime members). So it's cute, relaxing, and cheap. Not a bad way to wind down after work or on the weekends.

The Baby Yoda puzzle features The Mandalorian carrying Baby Yoda off to his ship. It measures 21.25 x 15 inches when complete, and a poster is included to help solve the puzzle if you get stuck.

Now, if you want to get your hands on the ultimate Baby Yoda collectible, look no further than Sideshow Collectibles' life-size Baby figure. As you can see, it looks good enough to get screen time in The Mandalorian. However, it won't cost anywhere near the $5 million that Disney supposedly paid for the Baby Yoda hero puppet. In fact, you can pre-order an incredibly realistic, life-size Baby Yoda figure from Sideshow Collectibles right here for only $350 with shipping slated for August - October 2020.

Sideshow Collectibles notes that the figure measures 16.5” tall and features a tan fabric coat, a silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand, and a plastic and resin build that's accurate right down to the fuzz on Baby Yoda's head. This figure is a limited edition, and there is a very good chance that it sells out in pre-order, so reserve one while you can.

