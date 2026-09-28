Funko’s New Horror Mini-Figures Feature M3GAN, Chucky, The Grabber and More

October is right around the corner, which means it’s time for my favorite annual ritual: watching a horror movie or playing a horror game every night of the month. It’s a big commitment, but also incredibly fun, as I get to rewatch old favorites and discover new ones. I also buy a new horror collectible or two every year as part of the whole ritual. Christmas is cool, but have you ever just focused on hauntings and murder instead?

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko obviously understands what fans like me enjoy, as it’s dropped its new NBCU Horror Funko blind box line just in time for Halloween. These lil’ chibis are 2.5 inches tall and hail from some of NBCUniversal’s biggest horror hits.

NBCU Horror Funko Mystery Mini-Figures

Available now | $27.99 per 4-pack

There are a total of 12 characters to collect, from classic monsters to modern villains. Frankenstein, Wolfman, and the Mummy are from the Universal Horror collection, and Chucky rounds out the classics. You’ll also notice M3GAN, The Grabber from The Black Phone series, and several characters from Jordan Peele’s Us and Get Out.

Like all blind box series, this set has chase figures, which are ultra-rare variants. One is an all-red version of The Grabber, which appears once in every 72 boxes. The other is Pluto from Us wearing her mask, which appears with the same frequency.

While you can’t choose what characters you’ll get with blind boxes, this bundle gives you four, which gives you better chances. If you prefer to try for singles, Amazon has them for $11.14 each, and at the time of this writing, there’s also a coupon that takes the price down to $6.43.

More Horror Collectibles at Entertainment Earth