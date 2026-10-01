McFarlane Toys Drops a Gorgeous New Lara Croft Figure, and It’s Packed With Accessories

Lara Croft has been reinvented dozens of times since she first hit the scene in 1996. While a part of me still loves her pointy edges from that era best, I acknowledge that she had to modernize—and her new look in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis suits her perfectly.

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Due out on February 12, 2027, Legacy of Atlantis is the second remake of the original Tomb Raider and follows Lara on her search for the Scion, an artifact buried somewhere in the lost city of Atlantis. As expected from any game in the series, there’s plenty of action-adventure to be had, including new additions unique to this remake. Lara can now use a grappling hook to move around and an archeological scanner to analyze artifacts.

This is a big release in a beloved franchise, and to celebrate it, the folks at McFarlane Toys have made a new action figure of Lara that would make a great addition to any collection. It’s highly detailed, poseable, and captures her new look perfectly.

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis) 7″ Figure McFarlane Elite Edition

Releases March 2027 | $49.99

This Lara figure is a part of McFarlane’s Elite Edition line, which offers more detailed figures than its base collection. Lara stands 7.25 inches tall and features 22 points of articulation, giving you tons of options for how to pose her. To expand those further, the figure comes with an alternate head with a crafty grin, three extra hands, a climbing axe, a grapple, and five guns. You also get a display base, an art card, and an ELITE POINTS card. You can use these points to buy exclusive items when you sign up for McFarlane’s Elite Rewards program.

I’ve been collecting McFarlane figures for a long time, and I’ve always thought the quality was excellent. The Elite Edition is a notch above, perfect for collectors who aren’t able to spend Hot Toys money but still want the flexibility of extra hands, faces, weapons, and more. This is also the first figure of Lara from the upcoming game, so you’ll want to grab it if you want to add her new look to your collection.

If you’d like to get a closer look at Legacy of Atlantis, ComicBook’s Mansoor Mithaiwala went hands-on with it in June at Summer Game Fest. He had mixed feelings about the state of the game, so here’s hoping it gets all the necessary tweaks to make it perfect in time for its February 2027 debut.

Pre-orders for the game are currently open, with three editions to choose from: Standard at $59.99, Deluxe at $69.99, and the behemoth Collector’s Edition, which is $199.99 and comes with an impressive statue of Lara fighting a T-Rex as well as a collector’s box, a pin, a keychain, a mini artbook, a steel case, and an exclusive digital outfit.