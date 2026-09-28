This New RoboCop Figure Has Interchangeable Battle Armor

The ’80s were truly an epic decade for sci-fi. The Empire Strikes Back, Blade Runner, The Terminator, Aliens, Videodrome…fans of dark dystopian visions and space operas were living their best lives, watching unforgettable stories and characters that would live in the public imagination for decades to come.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of those legendary films was RoboCop, which dove into a vision of a dark future where an injured human cop is transformed into a cybernetic killing machine. A blend of high-intensity action and reflection on loss of humanity, it’s no surprise it became an instant classic—and now that Sideshow’s pre-orders are open, you can add a piece of it to your collector’s shelf.

RoboCop 2 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure

Releases Sept-Dec 2026 | $300

There’s no shortage of RoboCop figures out there to collect, but when you buy from Hot Toys, you know you’re getting the best. This one comes in two versions: the Special Edition sixth-scale figure and the Collector’s Edition. We’ll go over what’s included in both below so you know exactly what you’re getting.

The figure stands 11.8 inches tall and comes with three interchangeable lower faces: closed mouth, open mouth, and that trademark RoboCop frown that means he’s about to kick some ass. The helmet can also be removed to reveal what’s left of his human face. The suit he wears has the bluish hue seen in RoboCop 2, which is what this figure is based on. The articulated holster on his leg carries a die-cut pistol to keep it close by when he needs to mow some people down (and he also comes with a rifle for backup).

Both the helmet and armor can be switched out for a battle-damaged version. Like most Hot Toys figures, RoboCop comes with plenty of extra hands: an articulated pair, a pair of fists, a gun-holding right hand, a finger-pointing right hand, and a special right hand that holds Cain’s brain, which also comes with this set. A display stand with a nameplate is included as well.

The Special Edition includes everything described above, along with a bonus: a metal collectible card with a display case. It looks like a relic you could have come across in the world of the movie, which makes it extra cool. And the price is the same for both editions, so you get the card free if you order the Special Edition, which sounds like a deal to us.

The RoboCop 2 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure will be released sometime between September and December of 2026, and as we mentioned before, you can order it now.

More RoboCop Collectibles

Sideshow has a few other RoboCop items coming out in the next six months that any fan of the movie would drool over, and as long as you’re already shopping, we think they’re worth checking out.

RoboCop Auto 9 Life-Size

Releases Oct-Dec 2026 | $350

Ever wonder what RoboCop’s Auto-9 would feel like in your hand? Now you can find out. This life-size replica from Hollywood Collectibles Group is made of premium polystone and measures nine inches wide and 18 inches long. It also comes with a handsome RoboCop-branded stand.

RoboCop Helmet Life-Size

Releases Oct-Dec 2026 | $500

Also from Hollywood Collectibles Group, this imposing replica of RoboCop’s helmet measures 17 inches and comes on its own stand. It’s made of fiberglass and would make an amazing addition to a sci-fi collection—but be sure to put it in the light so the sheen of the helmet shows!

RoboCop Statue

Releases Oct 2026-Jan 2027 | $2,735

If you’re looking for the RoboCop collectible that towers above all others, Infinity Studio’s RoboCop may be the one for you. At $2,735, it’s a major investment to make, but the quality is outstanding. Made with top-grade silicone, it features jointed arms so you can pose it, and every detail is executed with perfect accuracy. Sideshow does have an interest-free layaway plan, so that’s something to consider if you’d like to own it but don’t happen to have thousands of extra dollars lying about.