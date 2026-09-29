God of War Laufey Pre-Orders are Now Open, and the Digital Extras Are Sexy

God of War is one of those franchises that got big while I was playing other things. I liked the Greek setting, but from the outside, Kratos’ adventures felt like a masculine power trip, which didn’t appeal to me at the time. Even now, with a remake of the original games in the works, I’m not sure I’ll go back and explore them—especially with so many other games on my plate to check out.

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This was what I thought until I saw the State of Play earlier this year, which devoted a huge chunk of its runtime to God of War Laufey. I didn’t know what it was when I walked into the room, but I was incredibly drawn to the female character’s presence and general vibe. When I found out what it was, I was like, “Well, looks like I’ll be playing a God of War game after all.”

Pre-orders for all editions of the game are now open, and we’ll show you everything they contain below so you can decide which one is best for you.

God of War Pre-Order Bonuses

Ordering either edition of God of War Laufey will net you some pre-order bonuses, including Laufey’s Last Wish Armor set and the Phranque Golden Leaves appearance. You also get an in-game resource pack, but the contents are not listed.

God of War Laufey Standard Edition

Releases February 18, 2027 | $69.99

God of War Laufey is bucking the recent trend of all-digital releases, so if you prefer a physical copy for your collection, you can buy one. The game is available in two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Standard edition includes the game and all pre-orders come with the bonuses listed above.

God of War Laufey Digital Deluxe Edition

Releases February 18, 2027 | $79.99

For $10 more, you can buy the Digital Deluxe Edition of God of War Laufey, which includes a digital mini artbook and soundtrack, Laufey’s Dark Alchemy Armor set, and two weapons: the Dark Alchemy Blade and the Dark Alchemy Bow. You also get the Dark Alchemy Catalyst and the in-game resource pack that comes with the Standard Edition.

Should you decide to buy Standard first and want to upgrade to get the Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses later, you can do that by buying the Digital Deluxe Upgrade for $10.

Unfortunately, there is no Collector’s Edition for God of War Laufey, as we reported yesterday.

What is God of War Laufey?

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God of War Laufey puts players in the boots of Laufey, Kratos’s wife and Atreus’s mother, as she awakens after death in an unfamiliar place and learns that the plans she made to protect Kratos and Atreus in her absence are now at risk. This sends her on a journey through the Everywhen—the afterlife of the Gods—to change the fate of her loved ones.

God of War Laufey is exclusive to PlayStation 5, with no release planned for other consoles or PC.