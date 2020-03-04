Animal Crossing: New Horizons and New Fashions

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be hitting the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, so the release date is coming up fast. Fans have lots of options when it comes to pre-ordering the game, Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch consoles, skins, and companion guides. Superfans also have loads of options when it comes to fun fashions and accessories based on the game.

For example, BoxLunch has a pretty wide range of new Animal Crossing merch, which you can shop right here. However, we've picked out some of our favorite items and listed them below. Note that all of these items are currently 20% off when you use the code BLGIFTS at checkout.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. For all of the latest news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure to check out all of our coverage right here. An official description for the game reads:

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

