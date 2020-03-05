Hunter x Hunter's First Funko Pops Are Live

Hot on the heels of Hunter x Hunter's Greed Island Arc finally arriving on Netflix, Funko has delivered on Pop figures for the popular but frustratingly incomplete anime and manga series. The lineup includes the following figures along with links where they are currently up for pre-order:

In addition to the standard lineup above, look for a Gon Freecs exclusive to hit Hot Topic in the coming days / weeks. Hopefully we'll see new Hunter x Hunter anime season in the near future as well, but we're beginning to lose hope.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

