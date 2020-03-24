The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set and Essentials Kit Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

If you're interested in spending all of this sudden downtime at home learning how to play Dungeons & Dragons, there's a huge deal happening on the Starter Set and Essentials Kit that you'll want to take advantage of.

At the time of writing, the Starter Set is available to order on Amazon for only $9.37 after a 38% discount and instant $3.12 coupon. The Essentials Kit is also available on Amazon for only $11.69 after a 38% discount and automatic $3.90 coupon. Those bonus coupons could disappear at any time so take advantage of the sale while you can. Note that shipping may be slowed by coronavirus delays, but you can get the Starter Set and Essentials Kit quickly via Walmart for only a few bucks more than the Amazon sale. A breakdown of each set can be found below.

The Starter Set will help you learn the game with simplified rules, five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and the Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure book.

The Essentials Kit, on the other hand, focuses on character creation, and the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that's included in the kit introduces new "sidekick" rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don't need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest.

Like the Starter Set, the Essentials kit includes everything you need to begin adventuring: blank character sheets, dice, a 33" × 8.5" Dungeon Master's screen, cards for magic items, a double-sided poster map for use with the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, a code for 50% the digital version of the Player's Handbook, and access to supplementary content, including additional adventure materials to continue the story into higher levels of play.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.