LEGO Gets Fast & Furious With Dom's Dodge Charger Technic Set

Fast & Furious 9 was originally slated to race into theaters this May, but got pushed back nearly entire year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. This unfortunate development has left some tie-in projects in limbo, but that's not the case with LEGO's first Fast & Furious set - the 4211 LEGO Technic Dom's Charger.

The 1077-piece set will produce a 1:13 scale version of Dominic Toretto's 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, with features that include moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower along with fun details like nitro bottles in the trunk. It can even be displayed in the wheelstand position when you're not pretending to drive it off the LEGO International Space Station or something. I'm sure we'll see that scene in a future film.

Pre-orders for the Dom's Charger LEGO Technic set are live here at LEGO.com for $99.99 with shipping starting on April 27th. The set isn't tagged as an exclusive, so keep tabs on Amazon and Walmart for additional listings.

In other LEGO news, they recently added to their Star Wars lineup with some very cool helmet bust sets that are aimed squarely at the adult market, much like their UCS line. The first wave of helmet sets is focused on Star Wars villains with Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Pilot designs. The sets range from 625 pieces to 724 pieces and stand at least 7-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display.

The Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter LEGO helmets are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for April, and can be had via the following links:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.