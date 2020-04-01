Thundercats Ultimates Wave 3 Adds Cheetara, Slithe, Jaga, and Captain Cracker

Fans of the original ThunderCats animated series - and the action figures that spawned from it - were ecstatic when Super7 picked up the ThunderCats Classics lineup from Mattel last year. The first wave of 7-inch figures were reissues of Mattel's Lion-O, Panthro, Mumm-Ra, and Jackalman - retooled to fit Super7's Ultimates lineup with additional accessories.

Earlier this year, Super7 added to the ThunderCats Ultimates line with new figures of Pumyra, Grune The Destroyer, Tygra, and the evil Mumm-Ra transformed with his companion Ma-Mutt. Today, pre-orders for a third wave of figures were opened up for collectors. The wave includes Cheetara, Slithe, Jaga the Wise, and Captain Cracker priced at $44.99 each with shipping slated for April. Links to those pre-orders along witih official descriptions can be found below.

ThunderCats Ultimates Jaga the Wise 7-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth: "ThunderCats, Ho! Return to Third Earth with the ThunderCats Ultimate Jaga the Wise 7-Inch Action Figure. This amazingly articulated action figure features sculpting by the Four Horsemen with awesome optional parts like extra hands, unhelmeted head, soft goods cape, Sword of Omens, Sleeping Sword of Omens, Old Jaga head, and Magic Cloth. Each Ultimate ThunderCats figure is packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included."

ThunderCats Ultimates Cheetara 7-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth: "ThunderCats, Ho! Return to Third Earth with the ThunderCats Ultimate Cheetara 7-Inch Action Figure. This amazingly articulated action figure features sculpting by the Four Horsemen with awesome optional short staff, long staff, alternate running head, extra hands, open and closed communicators, mirror, and flute. Each Ultimate ThunderCats figure is packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included."

ThunderCats Ultimates Slithe 7-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth: "ThunderCats, Ho! Return to Third Earth with the ThunderCats Ultimate Slithe the Evil Mutant Leader 7-Inch Action Figure. This amazingly articulated action figure features sculpting by the Four Horsemen with awesome accessories like an alternate head, long axe, short axe, and mace. Each Ultimate ThunderCats figure is packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included."

ThunderCats Ultimates Captain Cracker 7-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth: "ThunderCats, Ho! Return to Third Earth with the ThunderCats Ultimate Captain Cracker the Robotic Pirate Scoundrel 7-Inch Action Figure. This amazingly articulated action figure features sculpting by the Four Horsemen with awesome accessories like an alternate head, extra hands, sword, wrench, Polly the Parrot, and alternate Polly wings. Each Ultimate ThunderCats figure is packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with accessories included."

If you haven't pre-ordered figures from the ThunderCats Ultimates wave 1 and 2 lineup yet, you can find them right here at Entertainment Earth.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

