Funko Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione Patronus Pop Figures Are Available Now
Originally launched as pre-release exclusives for Wizarding World members, Funko's gorgous Patronus Harry Potter, Ron Weasely, and Hermione Granger Pop figures are now live for everyone. Here's what you need to know to grab them....
The first Patronus Pop figure release was Harry Potter's stag back in November of last year, followed by Hermione's Otter in February and Ron's Jack Russell Terrier this past March. You can order / pre-order the figures now for $10.99 each via links below.
- Harry Potter Patronus (Stag) Funko Pop: Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth (arrives in June)
- Hermione Granger Patronus (Otter) Funko Pop: In-Stock on Entertainment Earth
- Ron Weasley Patronus (Jack Russel Terrier) Funko Pop: Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth (arrives in June)
In other Harry Potter news, Amazon is currently in the midst of a buy 2, get 1 free sale on books and movies that includes a ton of Harry Potter items. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, but we've listed some of the hot ticket items below.
- Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection [Blu-ray] - $46.99
- Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books 1-7) - $52.16
- Harry Potter Books 1-7 Special Edition Boxed Set - $54.96
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: The Illustrated Edition - $22.79
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: The Illustrated Edition - $23.62
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition - $27.98
There are more Harry Potter books in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to stock up before it ends!
