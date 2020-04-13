Final Fantasy 7 and Remake Jigsaw Puzzles Released by Square Enix

You can finally enjoy Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation 4, but it isn't the only way to celebrate the Final Fantasy franchise right now. For example, you can listen to the gorgeous music from Final Fantasy VII and Remake on your turntable, enjoy art from the games on your coffee table and the walls of your home, and starting in October, you can piece together Final Fantasy VII on your tabletop thanks to a new puzzle from Square Enix. UPDATE: Square Enix has also released a 1000-piece puzzle based on Final Fantasy VII Remake that features Cloud Strife mounted on the Hardy Daytona motorcycle with his Buster Sword (pictured below). Pre-orders for that release are available here on Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for August.

ORIGINAL: The Final Fantasy VII jigsaw puzzle clocks in at 500 pieces (it finishes over a foot square), and features classic character illustrations of Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Aerith Gainsborough, Barret Wallace, Yuffie Kisaragi, Vincent Valentine, Cait Sith, Cid Highwind and Red XIII from Square Enix game director and character designer Tetsuya Nomura.

Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy VII jigsaw puzzle are live here on Amazon for $19.99 with shipping slated for October 28th. Note that you won't be charged until the puzzle ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you pre-order and the release date.

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

