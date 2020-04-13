Final Fantasy 7 and Remake 2-LP Vinyl is 31% Off

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on the PlayStation 4, and the Limited Edition Final Fantasy VII / Final Fantasy Remake 2-LP vinyl has returned just in time for the release. Not only that, it's on sale.

The Final Fantasy 2-LP picture disc vinyl set features specially selected music highlights from the classic Final Fantasy VII as well as the new Final Fantasy VII Remake. At the time of writing, you can grab the set here on Amazon for $65.96 (31% off). Odds are it will sell out again quickly, so jump on it while you can. Below you'll find a complete track listing for the release along with additional images on the vinyl. While you're at it. you might want to check out the upcoming Final Fantasy VII / Remake poster book and art book which are also on sale.

Disc: 1 A Side - Final Fantasy VII Remake:

1. REMAKE: The Prelude

2. REMAKE: Tifa's Theme

3. REMAKE: Let the Battles Begin !

4. REMAKE: Flowers Blooming in the Church

Disc 1 B Side - Final Fantasy Remake:

1. REMAKE: Turks' Theme

2. REMAKE: Hurry !

3. REMAKE: Scorpion Sentinel

4. REMAKE: Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII

Disc:2 C Side - Final Fantasy VII:

1. The Prelude

2. Opening - Bombing Mission

3. Tifa's Theme

4. "Shinra, Inc."

5. Let the Battles Begin !

6. Turks' Theme

Disc 2 D Side - Final Fantasy VII:

1. Flowers Blooming in the Church

2. Who...Are You?

3. Fight On !

4. Fanfare

5. The Chase

6. Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY VII

The official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake reads:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PlayStation 4. Retail copies of the game could potentially be delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though some areas also had it delivered early instead. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

