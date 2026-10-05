Best Buy’s Techtober Sale Drops the Legion Go S to Its Lowest Price Yet

While the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch series are solid handhelds, some gamers are looking for other options. They may have found one thanks to Best Buy’s Techtober Sale, which is currently offering Lenovo’s Legion Go S handheld with 32GB of memory for $999.99, which is an impressively good price considering issues with memory storage in the market lately.

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Best Buy’s Techtober sale also features tons of deals on laptops, video games, PC gaming accessories, and more. Shop it all here.

Lenovo Legion Go S

Available Now | $999.99 (was $1,199.99)

The Legion Go S launched in May 2025 with a price point of $1,199.99. With an 8-inch Lenovo PureSight Display, its screen is an inch larger than the Steam Deck’s screen. It also has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and 10-point touch support. In short, if you want a vivid experience while gaming on a handheld, Legion GO S delivers.

The unit contains the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with integrated RDNA graphics. While not as advanced as the Ryzen Z2 available in some of the Legion’s base configurations, it can save you a bit of money to go with Z1—and we personally think it still performs quite well.

For storage, the Lenovo Legion Go S features 32GB of RAM alongside a MicroSD card slot supporting expansion up to 2TB. To address heat management common in handheld gaming devices, it incorporates the Legion Coldfront cooling system, which utilizes a high-performance fan and larger heat sinks to prevent thermal throttling.

The Lenovo Legion Go S only weighs 1.6 pounds, but it is worth noting that it’s a tiny bit heavier than the Steam Deck, which is 1.47 pounds for the LCD model and 1.41 for the OLED. It also features a 55.5Wh battery for extended play, and its Rapid Charge Pro system delivers a 50% charge in 30 minutes and a full charge in 90 minutes, meaning you won’t have to be too far away from your games for long.

While there is another version of this handheld that runs on Windows 11, the sale model runs SteamOS, making it an ideal substitute for the Steam Deck. Some reviewers we trust say they prefer the Legion Go S to the Steam Deck, so it’s worth checking out reviews before you make your choice.

Lenovo is matching Best Buy’s deal with its own Doorbuster deal, also priced at $999.99, so if you prefer shopping at one or the other, you have choices. Best Buy’s deal ends on Sunday, and Lenovo’s end date is not specified.