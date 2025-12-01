Last Call For Disney Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Cyber Monday Deals

It’s Cyber Monday, and The Disney Store is wrapping up their Black Friday Cyber Monday promotions, which includes 20% off orders $100+ and 30% off orders $150+. Unfortunately, their outstanding collection of Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas is locked in at 20% regardless of price. Still, a 20% discount on around 20 hilts is nothing to sneeze as it goes up to the 3000 piece limited edition The Clone Wars set that includes 3 hilt replicas inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Originally priced at $550, you can get whatever stock is left for $440 during the sale.

A breakdown of the sale can be found below. We expect that The Disney Store will continue to run sales throughout December but, in all likelihood, this is as good as it will get with lightsabers. There’s also the chance that select models will sell out.

Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica Black Friday Deals

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber sets that launched at The Disney Store earlier this month are not part of the sale (the Baylan Skoll / Shin Hati set is). However, the lightsabers listed below are eligible currently. Pay special attention to any hilt that’s marked as Limited Edition as you might not have another opportunity to buy one. Also keep in mind that some of the hilts will require the purchase of blades separately. You can shop the entire collection of lightsaber hilts and other replicas here at The Disney Store.

The Disney Store Cyber Monday 2025 Deals

As noted, the lightsabers are only a part of a larger Cyber Monday at The Disney Store. The entire sale can be found here, and it includes discounts of around 30% on items for Disney, Star Wars, PIXAR, Marvel, Disney Parks and more.