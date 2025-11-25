Massive Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaur Figures Are Only $25 For Black Friday

Mattel’s lineup of huge dinosaur figures that launched alongside Jurassic World Rebirth have been popular, and Walmart has been extremely generous with deals on them. As part of their Black Friday promotions, they’ve gone even deeper with the discounts on Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex, Spinosaurus, and Mosasaurus figures which have a list price of $70 but can be ordered here at Walmart today for only $25 each. Given that these figures measure 36-39-inches in length, that’s a pretty incredible deal.

In addition to the sheer size of the Mattel dinosaur figures, they are also highly detailed and feature moving joints and jaws. In fact, all three figures are capable of “swallowing” smaller figures, which is a nice touch.

Honestly, it probably costs more for Walmart to ship these to customers than it does for you to actually buy them thanks to this deal. It’s no surprise as they take up a lot of shelf space, so Walmart is probably very motivated to move them. The Distortus Rex figure that we got to check out in person is pretty fantastic, so we would expect that dinosaur fans of all ages would be pretty thrilled with these, especially at this price. Their loss is your gain!

That said, you might want to check out the rest of Walmart’s Black Friday deals on Jurassic World toys as there are additional discounts to be had on figures big and small. At the time of writing, Amazon isn’t competing with Walmart with deals on these figures, but it’s worth keeping tabs on this page to see if that changes.