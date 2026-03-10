MAR10 Day Deals: The Best Mario Games, Toys, and Merch on Sale Right Now

March 10th has an entirely different meaning when you’re a Nintendo fan. MAR10 Day has become one of the best unofficial Q1 gaming holidays. Retailers know it, Nintendo knows it, and your wallet reaps the benefits from it.

If you’re a lifelong Mushroom Kingdom devotee looking to finally add Super Mario RPG to your Switch library, or you’re hunting for something fun to gift the Mario-obsessed kid (or adult!) in your life, there are some solid deals that are live right now. We’ve rounded up the best discounts on games, LEGO sets, toys, and collectibles worth grabbing before they go back to full price.

Best MAR10 Day Mario Deals

LEGOs

The LEGO Super Mario lineup has great discounts today, from starter sets to showpiece builds. Here are some of our favorites:

Games

Digital Nintendo Switch titles are seeing some surprisingly steep cuts, making this a great time to fill gaps in your library:

Toys & Board Games

A mix of tabletop and physical play options are also on discount today, with a few standout budget picks:

MAR10 Day Launch!

Lush’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collaboration also launches today. While they may not technically be deals, the fact that they are releasing on MAR10 Day certainly qualifies them enough to be on our list. And given their “limited edition” designation, you’d better swipe these soaps up as fast as you can

MAR10 Day deals tend to move fast. So if something catches your eye, don’t sit on it too long.