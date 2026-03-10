MAR10 Day Deals: The Best Mario Games, Toys, and Merch on Sale Right Now

March 10th has an entirely different meaning when you’re a Nintendo fan. MAR10 Day has become one of the best unofficial Q1 gaming holidays. Retailers know it, Nintendo knows it, and your wallet reaps the benefits from it.
If you’re a lifelong Mushroom Kingdom devotee looking to finally add Super Mario RPG to your Switch library, or you’re hunting for something fun to gift the Mario-obsessed kid (or adult!) in your life, there are some solid deals that are live right now. We’ve rounded up the best discounts on games, LEGO sets, toys, and collectibles worth grabbing before they go back to full price.
Best MAR10 Day Mario Deals
LEGOs
The LEGO Super Mario lineup has great discounts today, from starter sets to showpiece builds. Here are some of our favorites:
- LEGO Super Mario Party at Toad’s House — $23.95 (20% off), 276 pieces
- LEGO Super Mario Bowser Express Train — $119.99 (21% off), 1,392 pieces
- LEGO Super Mario Mario Kart Interactive Set — $46.74 (15% off)
Games
Digital Nintendo Switch titles are seeing some surprisingly steep cuts, making this a great time to fill gaps in your library:
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch Digital Code) — $12.59 (79% off)
- Super Mario RPG (Switch Digital Code) — $41.88 (30% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch Digital Code) — $39.88 (34% off)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch Digital Code) — $39.88 (34% off)
Toys & Board Games
A mix of tabletop and physical play options are also on discount today, with a few standout budget picks:
- Monopoly Junior Super Mario Edition — $11.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Course Complete Playset — $10.93 (54% off)
- Super Mario Sticker Pad (300+ stickers) — $3.97
- Carrera RC Mario Kart Quad Twin Pack (Mario & Yoshi) — $98.78 (34% off)
- LEXiBOOK Super Mario Nightlight Alarm Clock— $35.99 (10% off)
MAR10 Day Launch!
Lush’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collaboration also launches today. While they may not technically be deals, the fact that they are releasing on MAR10 Day certainly qualifies them enough to be on our list. And given their “limited edition” designation, you’d better swipe these soaps up as fast as you can
- Luigi Shower Gel
- Lumas Shower Jelly
- Mario Shower Gel
- Princess Peach’s Crown Soap
- Princess Peach Lip Jelly
- Princess Power Body Balm
- Princess Rosalina Body Spray
- Princess Rosalina Lip Scrub
- Protect the Galaxy Shower Gel
- Question Block Gift Box Product Holder
- Yellow Luma Bubble Bar
- Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb
MAR10 Day deals tend to move fast. So if something catches your eye, don’t sit on it too long.