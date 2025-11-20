Marvel’s Spider-Man T-Rex Figure Is Clearly The Ultimate Black Friday Deal

Two things that you can count on to generate profits are Spider-Man and dinosaurs. Putting them together might tear the fabric of spacetime, but Hasbro is risking it with the 16-inch Spider-Man Web Chompin’ Spider-Rex action figure, which is available to order here on Amazon for $39.49 (21% off) as part of their Black Friday week festivities. This is an all-time low price for a figure that everyone clearly needs to own. Just keep in mind that it will disappear when 100% claimed, or the Black Friday sale ends – whichever comes first.

In addition to its sheer size, the Web Chompin’ Spider-Rex figure features posable limbs, a projectile blast, and sound effects that can be activated at the push of a button. The figure is based on the Spider-Rex that made its first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #1, hailing from a story by Spider-Woman creative team Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez.

The five issue limited-series served as a prequel and setup for the “The End of the Spider-Verse” event that launched in 2022. It revisited classic Spider-Man variants like Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Gwen while introducing wild new ones like Spider-Rex.

On a related note, Funko released the Spider-Man and Mary Jane (Comic) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 2-Pack yesterday which both Spider-Man and MJ tying the knot. like the Spider-Rex figure, it’s inspired by a comic book. In this case, The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, which was published in 1987. You can pick one up here on Amazon now for only $14.99, which is a pretty great deal for a 2-pack. That appears to be a price error, so don’t be surprised if it goes up to $29.99.