Razer Blade 14 Gets Its First Ever Price Cut Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is already getting interesting when a fresh gaming rig blinks first on price. The Razer Blade 14 is seeing its first major discount since launch, and both Amazon and Razer are matching the cut. You can grab the RTX 5060 configuration with 16 GB of RAM for $1,549.99 or step up to the RTX 5070 model with 32 GB of memory for $1,799.99, with the bigger 64 GB and 2 TB version still sitting at $2,499.99. That works out to roughly 14% off the typical asking price. If you have been eyeing a new laptop for game nights, study sessions, or hybrid work, this drop lands at just the right moment.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why This Razer Blade 14 Deal Hits at the Right Time

You rarely see a brand-new portable gaming machine drop in price before the Black Friday chaos, which makes this cut extra tempting if you want power that travels. It slots neatly between budget notebooks and bulky desktops, giving you room to game, work, and stream without waiting for a deeper mystery discount.

Who Should Get This Gaming Laptop Deal

Razer Blade 14 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060

AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU

3K 120Hz OLED Display

16GB LPDDR5X RAM

1TB SSD Get Deal on Razer Get Deal on Amazon

If you want a single machine that handles lectures, spreadsheets, and late-night dungeon runs, this 14-inch laptop fits the gap. Commuters and students get a light chassis that slips into a backpack yet still has the muscle for modern games and creative tools. Remote workers can juggle video calls, documents, and a browser full of tabs, then flip straight into Game Pass sessions, especially if you use the free month included when buying through Razer. New Razer Silver Rewards members can even stack a little extra savings and earn points for future gear, which feels like picking up bonus loot after a big boss fight.

Razer Blade 14 Features and Benefits

Razer Blade 14 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060

AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU

3K 120Hz OLED Display

16GB LPDDR5X RAM

1TB SSD Get Deal on Razer Get Deal on Amazon

Inside, the Razer Blade 14 pairs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU with DLSS 4 and a 3K 120 Hz OLED panel, so your games look sharp, colorful, and smooth while streaming, and movies feel just as cinematic. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 chip delivers extra AI acceleration for creative apps and Copilot-style helpers, while upgraded LPDDR5X memory keeps everything feeling quick as you jump between workloads. The battery capacity is 72 Whr, so you can spend more time away from outlets, and the precision-crafted aluminum body with vapor chamber cooling keeps the system sleek enough to carry every day.

Grab the Razer Black Friday Deal Now

With this cut live at both Amazon and the Razer store, the Razer Blade 14 is in a much friendlier price bracket than usual. You can lock in the $1,549.99 RTX 5060 model or pay $1,799.99 for the beefier RTX 5070 configuration, while the 64 GB and 2 TB version stays at full price. Add the Silver Rewards bonus and free month of Game Pass into the mix, and this starts to feel like a main quest reward rather than a side perk, so it makes sense to grab it before Black Friday stock begins to thin out.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.