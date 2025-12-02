Star Trek: The Next Generation Movie 4K Blu-ray Collection Is 47% Off

Back in 2023, the four feature films featuring the TNG crew (Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis) launched as standalone 4K releases and as part of a 4-Movie Collection that includes tons of bonus features. That 4K Ultra HD box set has just received a discount of 47%, which brings the total price down to $37.28 here on Amazon and here at Walmart. This is less than $1 off an all time-low.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie 4K UHD Collection is available to order here on Amazon for $37.28, which is down from the $69.95 list price. You can also find the deal here at Walmart. Note that the TNG set follows the original Star Trek 6-movie collection that hit 4K Blu-ray in 2022. However, as you are about to see, Star Trek: The Next Generation fans have a lot more to be excited about than a Blu-ray deal.

Star Trek Finally Comes to LEGO

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D ($399.99) launched on Black Friday, becoming the first-ever Star Trek set that LEGO has ever produced. It’s a detailed replica of the starship from TNG that fans can build in 3.600 pieces. Details include a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles, an opening shuttlebay with two mini shuttlepods, and 9 minifigures. There’s also a display stand with an information plaque and a Star Trek: The Next Generation minfigure display tile.

Not surprisingly, the set sold through its initial stock quickly, and is currently listed as “temporarily out of stock” here at the LEGO Shop. You can sign up for restock notifications, though we don’t expect to see more stock before Christmas. There’s also a chance it will be available via retailers like Amazon in the next three months or so.