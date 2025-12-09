New ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank Gets a Deal And Arrives Before Christmas

Super7 launched their original ThunderCats ThunderTank vehicle back in 2021 with ’80s cartoon accurate deco. It measured 27-inches long and 17-inches wide when fully assembled, and included features like opening cargo bay doors, an articulated jaw, glowing eyes, rolling tank treads and wheels with steel axels, swappable armored and clear windshields for battle and aquatic modes, a removable swiveling turret and room for up to six 7-inch ThunderCats Ultimates action figures. After a long pre-order period, the ThunderTank returned in November as an Amazon exclusive toy-inspired edition that comes with a few notable upgrades. It also comes with an all-time low price today thanks to a lightning deal that takes $50 off list. It’s in stock and shipping now.

Super7 Thundercats ULTIMATES Thundertank with Panthro Figure (Toy Version) / $500 / $449.99 Buy on Amazon (Exclusive)

The new ThunderCats Ultimates ThunderTank comes with a color scheme inspired by the ’80s toy line this time around as well as a classic-style Panthro figure that features a brand-new sculpt with pin-less knees and elbows for maximum posability. It also comes with multiple interchangable heads, hands, and nunchucks accessories.

Note that the original Thundertank was priced at $449.99, but the inclusion of a figure makes the deal extra enticing, especially as prices have gone up everywhere over the last 4 years. If you’re game to add it to your collection, you can grab the deal here on Amazon while it lasts.

Super7 ThunderCats ThunderTank (Toy Version) Features:

If you want to fully staff your ThunderTank with Super7 Ultimates figures, you can find a collection of figures here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now.