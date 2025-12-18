40 Toys, Collectibles, and Games Perfect for Christmas and Beyond

The holiday season is in full gear, and soon the presents will be stacked under the Christmas tree as they await the delightful chaos of Christmas morning. While Christmas is happening soon, there’s still time to snag some amazing presents in time for the big day, and we are spotlighting 40 toys, collectibles, and board games that deserve a spot on your holiday wishlist. Granted, you don’t have to buy these just for Christmas, so whether you’re just looking to add something to your own collection, a perfect present for family and friends, or a great deal in general, we think you’ll find something here that is perfect for the occasion.

Toys, Dolls, and Plush

40. Play-Doh Barbie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Play-Doh has been on a roll with several fun crossover sets, and the latest two additions to the line include Barbie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Play-Doh Barbie Garden Party set features a doll and everything you need to create fun fashions out of Play-Doh, as well as customize her hairstyle. On the TMNT side, the Slice & Blast Pizza Playlet features the ability to slice the Play-Doh into pizza shapes and launch them, and you can also create new gear for the included Michaengelo figure. The Barbie Garden Party set is available here for $18.47, while the TMNT Slice & Blast Pizza Playlet is available here for $11.99.

39. Easy Bake Ultimate Electric Oven: It doesn’t get more classic than the Easy Bake Oven, but this year, the Ultimate Easy Bake Oven has arrived with a new design and some slick new features. The retro-theme sports sprinkles on the front that fully light up, and there’s also a built-in timer this time around, as well as improved baking tools and a host of refill mixes to bring your children’s creations to life. The Easy Bake Ultimate Electric Oven is available here and retails for $49.97.

38. L.O.L. Surprise! Hello Kitty, Powerpuff Girls, and Minions: The adorable characters of L.O.L. Surprise! have crossed over with some of your favorite franchises throughout the year, and you can still add a few to the collection of presents under the tree. You can still get the L.O.L. Surprise! Minions, Powerpuff Girls, and Hello Kitty sets before Christmas, and they will be absolute hits with your family’s L.O.L. fans. The L.O.L. Surprise Tots are available right here, and prices range from $9.99 to $19.23.

37. TeeTurtle Sesame Street Reversible Plush: Sesame Street is one of the most beloved franchises in the world, and now you can hold some of your favorite characters in the palm of your hand with adorable new plushies from TeeTurtle. There’s a twist though, as the 4-inch plushies are fully reversible and have a whole other character on the other side. You have three versions to choose from, including Bert and Ernie, The Grouch and Grover, and Elmo and Cookie Monster, though if you are looking for a 5-inch plush, there are also three characters in that assortment. The Sesame Street Reversible Plush are available here and retail for $11.99.

36. Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh Plush: GUND has brought everyone’s favorite Disney bear to life in the new Winnie the Pooh Peek-a-Boo plush, which has two different modes. You can choose either to press the foot and start a game of peek-a-boo or use the mode that teaches children to count to 3, but it’s also just an adorable plush, so you really can’t go wrong. Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh is available here and retails for $34.27.

35. Rubik’s Cube – Pulse Cube: The Rubik’s Cube gets a modern makeover thanks to the new Pulse Cube, which brings another layer of challenge to the longtime toy staple. The Pulse Cube starts out with a fully reflective surface, but when you hit the button, the Cube lights up and pulses for one minute before the lights go out. Not only does it look cool, but you create an even greater challenge in the Speed Cube Training mode. The Rubik’s Cube Pulse Cube is available here and retails for $18.99.

34. Aphmau Sticki Bands Sticker and Bracelet Set: Sticki Rolls brings toys and crafts together and makes them wearable too, making it a rare triple threat. The fun here is that there’s a bracelet already created that includes several Aphmau Sticki Rolls with a host of fun designs and holographic mini stickers, and there’s a collector’s manual to catalog all of your newly found designs. The Aphmau Sticki Rolls are available here and retail for $14.47.

33. Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush: Disney’s delightfully chaotic blue alien has arrived in a truly ultimate form with the Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush. This Stitch stands at 17 inches tall and is super soft, though he also features several ways to interact, including over 100 sound and motion combinations that have him being sweet, feisty, sleepy, and more. The Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush is available here and retails for $65.99.

32. Little Tikes Dr. Seuss Story Dream Machine: If you want to make your child’s bedtime routine a bit more interactive and fun, Little Tikes has recently debuted its Dr. Seuss Story Dream Machine. The main set comes with 1 character (Cat in the Hat) and three books that you can load into the projector, and then you just hit play and see the stories brought to life on the wall. The story is also delivered with colorful lights and sound effects, as well as full narration, and it even has a nightlight mode. The Dr. Seuss Story Dream Machine is available here and retails for $49.97.

Action Figures and RC

31. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog 5″ Action Figure Multipack Power vs Speed: One of the most unexpected crossovers of the past year was the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover in the comics, and thanks to Jakks Pacific, the comic has made it to the toy aisle. You can actually get four figures all at once in a new Multipack, which includes Sonic as Flash, Shadow as Batman (with light-up bat-symbol), Silver as Green Lantern, and Darkseid. You can also pick up 2-Packs with different characters, including Superman and Knuckles, and there’s also a single figure of Amy as Wonder Woman to start completing the set. The DC x Sonic Multipack is available here and retails for $54.99, while the Amy as Wonder Woman figure is available here and retails for $14.99.

30. Street Fighter’s Dhalsim and M. Bison Figures: Jada Toys’ Street Fighter toyline has been fantastic, and it’s working its way through most of the original lineup. Two of its latest releases can also be picked up before Christmas, including Dhalsim and M. Bison, and like other figures in the line, they come with several great accessories and swappable portraits. You can also snag the newest Vega release, but that won’t arrive until after Christmas. You can find all three Street Fighter figures here, and they range from $25 to $29.99.

29. Power Rangers Re-Ignition Combinable Zords: Playmates Toys ramped up the Re-Ignition Power Rangers toyline this year, and one of my favorite parts of the line is the Combinable Dinozords. Each Zord looks great and is built to sustain lots of play, and if you have all five Dinozords, you can build the mighty Megazord in one of two different battle modes. The Combinable Dinozords are available here and retail for $33.70 to $39.99.

28. Frosty the Snowman Figure: Perhaps the perfect toy to add to your Christmas festivities is the Frosty the Snowman action figure from Jada Toys, which brings the beloved classic cartoon to life in figure form. Frosty includes over 15 points of articulation and comes with a switchable portrait, his trusty hat, corn cob pipe, and even Hocus Pocus. The Frosty the Snowman action figure is available here and retails for $59.99.

27. WWE SmackDown Real Scale Ring Playset With Jacob Fatu Ultimate: If you’ve got some of your favorite wrestling figures on the shelf, you might want the ultimate way to display them, and Ringside Collectibles has you covered. The SmackDown Real Scale Ring looks stellar on its own, and features the SmackDown ring skirt, mat cover, ring posts, and a set of steep steps, but it gets even better when you factor in the included Ultimate Edition Jacob Fatu figure. The WWE SmackDown Real Scale Wrestling Ring Playset with Jacob Fatu Ultimate Figure is available here and retails for $147.99.

26. Sonic the Hedgehog RC Vehicle: Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the fastest beings in the universe, but even Sonic likes to give himself a break at times. That’s the thinking behind the NKOK Sonic the Hedgehog 2.4 GHZ Turbo Boost RC Vehicle, which has Sonic cruising at impressive speeds across the living room floor and outside in equal measure. The vehicle’s design is slick as well, and it even has working lights. The NKOK Sonic the Hedgehog RC is available here and retails for $29.99.

25. Jurassic World Interactive Toy Dinosaur & Egg: Jurassic World: Rebirth delivered big dinosaur action on the big screen, and now you can bring that Jurassic World experience home in an extremely portable way. The Jurassic World Interactive Dinosaur and Egg allows you to actually hatch a baby dinosaur and then train it, with over 100 sounds and reactions built right in. Watching this thing actually hatch from the egg is kind of amazing, and then you can even play games with them with the included accessories. The Jurassic World Interactive Toy Dinosaur and Egg is available here and retails for $65.29.

24. Jada Die-Cast Godzilla, Spider-Man, and Stitch Figures: If you are in the market to pick up some smaller figures that still pack a punch, Jada Toys’ Die-Cast figures are probably exactly what you’re looking for. The Die-Cast figures include a number of big franchises like Godzilla, Wednesday, Spider-Man, Lilo & Stitch, and boast all sorts of personality with a number of fun expressions for Stitch in particular. Jada Toys’ Die-Cast Figures are available here and range from $19.99 to $32.99.

23. One Piece Anime Heroes: Bandai Namco’s hit Anime Heroes line of figures allows fans to build their ultimate One Piece collection, and there are a host of new figures that will make it in time for Christmas. Favorites like Franky, Chopper, Brook, and Roronoa Zoro all boast over 20 points of articulation, their trademark weapons, and swappable hands, and all for a reasonable price. The One Piece Anime Heroes figures are available here and range from $17.20 to $29.45.

Collectibles and LEGO

22. DC Justice League and Sonic Funko Pops: While the DC x Sonic crossover has a number of new action figures to pick up, you can also add some slick Funko Pops from the crossover as well. This lineup really stands out with the bold colors and the effects, and includes Sonic as Flash, Knuckles as Superman, Amy as Wonder Woman, Shadow as Batman, Silver as Green Lantern, and Tails as Cyborg. Each of the Pops is available here, and the line is on sale at the moment for $10.49 each.

21. Marvel Rivals Funko Pops: Speaking of Funko Pops, on the Marvel side, fans finally got Funko versions of their favorite Marvel Rivals characters, and they look fantastic. So far, the lineup includes Magneto, Magic, Iron Man, Jeff the Shark, Galacta, and Doom. You can find several right here, and they range from $14.99 to $24.80.

20. LEGO Ideas The Goonies Pirate Ship Adventure Set: It doesn’t get much more classic than The Goonies, and now LEGO has recreated the famous inferno pirate ship for its latest set. The pirate ship includes 12 minifigures and a number of fun secrets and easter eggs from the film, including a place to use the Copper Bones Skeleton Key to unlock hidden passages. The Goonies Pirate Ship Adventure Set is available here and retails for $545.

19. LEGO One Piece The Going Merry Pirate Ship: If you want to give someone a pirate ship but they happen to be huge One Piece fans, you happen to be in luck, as LEGO has the Going Merry Pirate Ship set. The vessel of the Straw Hat Pirates features a bevy of fun details throughout the interior spaces and on the deck of the ship, and it also features miniatures of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. The Going Merry Pirate Ship set is available here and retails for $139.

18. LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus: If there’s a Fortnite fan you’re buying presents for, look no further than the LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus set. This set features the Battle Buss in all its glory and includes 9 mini figures of franchise favorites, including Adventure Peely, Meowscles, and more. The LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus is available here and retails for $99.99.

Board Games and RPGs

17. HeroQuest Franchise: Avalon Hill has ushered in a new era for the classic HeroQuest franchise, and even more content is coming next year in the Wizards of Morcar Quest Pack. If you’ve been looking for a new game system to dive into, you can pretty much get every HeroQuest set, including the base game, in time for Christmas, and an epic adventure of warriors, wizards, and magic awaits those who do. You can find the full HeroQuest lineup right here, and they range from $19.99 to $99.90.

16. Tetris: The Board Game: Tetris is a video game classic and has appeared in many forms over the years, but never as a board game. That’s all changed thanks to Spin Master Games, who have adapted the classic Tetris mechanics into a competitive experience that’s perfect for Family game night, and thanks to the translucent pieces and grid, it looks fantastic on the table as well. Tetris: The Board Game is available here and retails for $21.97.

15. Hello Kitty & Friends Reach for the Stars Game: Another perfect game for the family to check out is the adorable Hello Kitty & Friends Reach for the Stars Game from Moose Games. The game comes with 9 exclusive mini-figures of Hello Kitty favorites and features a fun combination of bidding and rolling those figures to match their silly poses to score points, and to top it off, the entire game then fits inside a little Hello Kitty carry pouch. Hello Kitty & Friends Reach for the Stars is available here and retails for $19.99.

14. The Sims Board Game: The Sims have now jumped from the realm of video games to the tabletop in Goliath’s The Sims Board Game. A host of mechanics from the hit game have been brought back for the board game version, though this time there’s a twist that allows up to 5 players to compete as they recruit Sims and move between locations to complete their objectives. The Sims Board Game is available here and retails for $19.99.

13. Tag Team: If you happen to be a fan of classic arcade fighting games, Scorpion Masque’s Tag Team might just be for you. The game has players combining and pairing the abilities and unique styles of 12 different fighters, creating all-new styles and combinations in which to take down your opponent. You’ll use a mix of deck building and fighting game strategy to make that victory happen, but the game maintains an approachable feel that is perfect for fans of all ages. Tag Team is available here and retails for $24.99.

12. The Witcher: Gwent: At any given time, you can go into a tavern in the world of The Witcher and find a game of Gwent to take part in, and now you can bring the game to the real world for the first time ever. Hachette Boardgames has brought Gwent from the digital realm to the tabletop with over 400 cards pulled straight from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and you’ll need to adapt on the fly as you shift between factions and your array of units to take the win. Gwent is available here and retails for $41.99.

11. Unmatched The Witcher (Steel & Silver and Realms Fall): The Unmatched series from Restoration Games has delivered some marquee matchups over the years, and this year, another legend entered the fold. That would be the renowned monster hunter The Witcher, and Geralt was joined by franchise favorites like Ciri, Yennefer, Eredin, and more. Each game includes three different characters with vastly different play styles, but they can all be mixed and matched as well. The Witcher Unmatched is available here and retails for $44.96.

10. Halo: Flashpoint (Recon Edition): While the Halo franchise has been rather quiet this year, Asmodee and Mantic Games have been working wonders with the franchise on the tabletop side with Halo: Flashpoint. The miniatures game has two players battling it out in a number of arenas with full terrain in a fun and frenzied battle system that is easy to learn but challenging to master, and the Recon Edition of the game presents a perfect entry point. Halo: Flashpoint is available here and retails for $58.95.

9. Disney Villainous Unstoppable: The Disney Villainous series delivers layered asymmetric gameplay involving some of Disney’s most iconic villains, and now players can take the roles of 4 of the most iconic villains in a more approachable version of the franchise in a game titled Disney Villainous Unstoppable. Unstoppable has you playing as Maleficent, Hades, Ursula, and Scar, and you’ll need to adapt to your opponents and utilize each villain’s unique skillset to make it happen. Disney Villainous Unstoppable is available here and retails for $13.99.

8. Kinfire Delve: Scorn’s Stockade: Kinfire Delve has players battling enemies, taking out traps, and solving puzzles as they descend into the depths of the Scorn’s Well. The game accommodates 1 to 4 players (with additional Kinfire Delve expansions), and you’ll be working together to take down each challenge until you can make your way to the boss at the bottom of the well. Kinfire Delve: Scorn’s Stockade is available here and retails for $18.99.

7. Ham Helsing: Embark on a monster-hunting adventure with Fireside Games’ new cooperative game Ham Helsing, which tasks 1 to 4 players with battling creatures of all types across Mud Canyon. You’ll craft your deck and utilize card combos and powerful skills to take down foes, and you’ll need to work with the rest of your team to complete this truly charming and thrilling story-driven adventure. Ham Helsing is available here and retails for $59.95.

TCGs and Trading Cards

6. Kayou My Little Pony, Naruto, and Tokidoki Trading Cards: Kayou’s new wave of trading cards brings three fan-favorite franchises to the fold with My Little Pony, Naruto, and Tokidoki, with each set featuring a host of rare inserts to collect. Super Rares, Holo Rares, Super Secret Rares, and more can all be found in each set along with some of your favorite characters, and there are also special season-themed cards and U.S. exclusive promo cards that you want to miss. The Kayou My Little Pony Trading Card Game Boosters can be found here, and retail for $3.99 per pack.

5. Batman Metal Trading Cards: Growing up, Upper Deck’s Metal trading cards were some of my favorites, and now thanks to a new partnership with DC Comics, Upper Deck has given the Metal treatment to the Dark Knight. Upper Deck Metal Universe Batman features not only the Dark Knight but the entirety of the Gotham family of characters, and features several gorgeous inserts that fans will want to try and track down. You can find Batman Metal right here, and it retails for $29.99 a box.

4. UVS Games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Starter Set: The UniVersus franchise got a dose of Turtle Power with one of its big new sets this year, and it has one of the coolest starter decks yet. In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles starter deck, you actually get access to all four Turtles, which you can then use to build and customize a new deck if you decide to pick up some booster packs. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles starter deck is available here and retails for $14.99.

3. Rush of Ikorr Trading Card Game Stunning Presence Starter Deck: Upper Deck is always busy in the trading card space, but they also recently jumped back into the TCG space with a new game called Rush of Ikorr. The game can accommodate the usual 1 vs 1 and 2 v 2 formats, but it’s actually built to shine in 3 v 3, and it absolutely does. You can pick up the Rush of Ikorr Stunning Presence Starter Deck here, and it retails for $17.98.

2. CookieRun Trading Card Game: Speaking of new TCGs, another famous universe has jumped into the space, and this time it’s the delightful world of CookieRun. The new game is called CookieRun Braverse, and the game has already picked up so much that new sets are already hitting stores with more on the way. With charming artwork and an action-packed style, CookieRun has a number of affordable starter decks to choose from, and the game is quick to play as well. CookieRun TCG can be found here, and retails for $12.99.

1. Disney Lorcana Collection Starter Set: Disney Lorcana has had a busy year, and its latest Whispers in the Well set is already in stores. You should definitely pick that up if you’ve been following the game, but if you are looking for an entry point, look no further than the Collection Starter Set. This collection features a Micky Mouse Card Portfolio, 4 Fabled Booster Packs, a Glimmer Foil Tinker Bell Promo Card, and a collector’s guide in one package. The Disney Lorcana TCG Starter Set is available here, and it retails for $29.30.

