All 6 Major Star Wars Sets Now On Sale In LEGO’s Black Friday Deals

LEGO has officially launched this year’s Black Friday event, and it features six major Star Wars LEGO sets. This year is an important one for Star Wars LEGO, because no less than 23 Star Wars sets are retiring. It’s because last year was the 25th anniversary of Star Wars LEGO, which meant there were even more sets that unusual.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given so many sets are retiring, collectors were eagerly awaiting this year’s Black Friday sales. We now know there are six incredible sets on sale, and several are indeed retiring, meaning this will be the last chance collectors have to pick them up without taking advantage of the aftermarket. Here are the six major Star Wars sets going on Black Friday.

6. 75380 Mos Espa Podrace Diorama (50%)

Name Piece Count Sale Price Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos Espa Podrace Diorama 718 $39.99

One of the biggest deals of this year’s Black Friday, the retiring Mos Espa Podrace is a worthy member of the diorama builds. These are slightly different to the standard builds, because you tend to begin with the black stand and go from there, which means dioramas tend to appeal to a niche community. It was certainly fitting to release this set as part of the 25th anniversary of both Star Wars LEGO and The Phantom Menace‘s 25th anniversary.

5. 75376 Tantive IV (40% Off)

Name Piece Count Sale Price LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV 654 $47.99

One of 2024’s three midi-scale ships, the Tantive IV set is indeed retiring this year, meaning this is the last chance to pick it up at a sale price. There have been other Tantive IV LEGO sets, but this one has been praised for its enjoyable build, and some excellent details.

4. 75383 Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator (30% Off)

Name Piece Count Sale Price Minifigures Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator 640 $48.99 4

Released as part of Star Wars LEGO’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator is another retiring set, and it’s much in demand from collectors – so don’t be surprised if this sells out quickly. It features an excellent design, probe droids, and a range of minifigures – including a celebratory Saw Gerrera.

3. 75405 Home One (20%)

Name Piece Count Sale Price Home One Starcruiser 559 $55.99

An unusual addition to the midi-scale ship range, the Home One – Admiral Ackbar’s ship in both Return of the Jedi and Ahsoka Season 1 – is definitely one for the hard-core collectors. It’s been praised for an unusual build experience, with special features that are surprisingly enjoyable.

2. 75406 Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (20% Off)

Name Piece Count Sale Price Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle 386 $55.99

This is the 10-year anniversary of The Force Awakens, which means it’s a good chance to pick up Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle as part of the midi-scale collection. The design is distinctive, making it stand out well from others in that range, and it’s been praised for an aesthetic almost as pleasing as the UCS sets.

1. 75403 Grogu With Hover-Pram (20% Off)

Name Piece Count Sale Price Grogu with Hover-Pram 1,048 $79.99

Grogu has become a staple for Star Wars LEGO (for obvious reasons), and we’re likely to get a lot more next year when The Mandalorian and Grogu hits the big screen. This particular set allows you to build both Grogu and his hover-pram, with Technix axles and beams allowing for unusual degrees of poseability. It also comes with a frog, one of Grogu’s favorite foods.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!