A Huge Wave Of TMNT The Last Ronin Funko Pops Drop Today

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are here from their comic book run, The Last Ronin, in this all-new drop from Funko. The turtles are seen here looking like their comic book counterparts, with all of the garb and weapons of a different future. Included in the release are all four turtles: Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and the titular Last Ronin (SPOILERS: aka Michelangelo). The line also includes some exclusives, like an Amazon exclusive 4-pack that depicts the Last Ronin among his ghostly brothers.

All of these Pops will be available to pre-order starting today, January 15th at 12pm ET. Commons and select exclusives will be available here Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A full breakdown of the wave including additional exclusives can be found below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Leonardo Funko Pop!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Raphael Funko Pop!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Donatello Funko Pop!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin The Last Ronin Funko Pop! (Deluxe)

Amazon Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Michelangelo / Raphael / Leonardo / Donatello Funko Pop 4-Pack – See on Amazon

– See on Amazon Barnes and Nobles Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Funko Pop! – See at B&N

– See at B&N Meijer Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Leonardo with Swords Funko Pop! – See at Meijer

– See at Meijer BAM! Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin Oroku Hiroto Funko Pop! – See at BAM

The Last Ronin Live-Action R-rated Movie

Back in April it was revealed that a live-action, R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in the works at Paramount. Walter Hamada, the former president of DC Films at Warner Bros. and current overseer of the studio’s horror line, is developing the project. The new film will be based on The Last Ronin IDW graphic novel, which is set in a future post-apocalyptic New York City where a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a mission to avenge his fallen brothers. Tyler Burton Smith, the writer for 2019’s Chucky and the R-rated action movie Boy Kills World, is writing the script.

“A New York Times best seller, The Last Ronin was conceived as “the final story” of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Co-written by Tom Waltz (IDW’s TMNT) with pencils and inks by artists Esau & Isaac Escorza (Heavy Metal) and Ben Bishop (The Far Side of the Moon), the climactic Turtle tale pit the lone warrior against the grandson of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello’s old archnemesis: the Shredder. The mini-series launched the “Ronin-Verse” and a prequel, titled Last Ronin — The Lost Years, which spanned the devastating series of events leading up to the Last Ronin’s final battle.”



