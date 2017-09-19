New Alex And Ani Disney Bangles Pair Perfectly With Halloween

Halloween is going to be here before you know it, so it is officially time to start getting into the spirit of the season. That won’t be hard if you’re a Disney fan, because these new Alex and Ani bangles are one of several stylish and spooky new releases.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current Alex and Ani Halloween bangle lineup is available to order here, and includes a Madame Leota bangle, a Haunted Mansion singing busts bangle, and Mickey and Minnie mouse bangles. According to Disney Style, a third Haunted Mansion logo version is also on the way. I’m sure many of you will want to stack ’em all on your wrists – but there’s more Halloween Disney-inspired fashions where that came from!

If you’re looking for a outfit to pair with these Alex and Ani bangles, there are plenty of options in Disney’s new Hocus Pocus collection. Disney also recently made styles from The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree lane available online, and the collection includes a Haunted Mansion dress and matching bag. In fact, they have entire collections devoted to Halloween favorites like The Haunted Mansion and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the new Disney Halloween bangles from Alex and Ani.

