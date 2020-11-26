Amazon Black Friday 2020 SanDisk and WD Storage Sale is On Today Only
Amazon doesn't let any Prime Day or Black Friday sales event go by without upping the ante on deals for SanDisk and Western Digital storage gear, and it appears that Black Friday 2020 is no exception. If you need a new SD card for, say, your new Nintendo Switch, digital camera, drone, and the like, today would be one of the best days to grab one. The sale is also great for anyone looking for external storage for their PC and/or game console as well.
You cann shop the entire SanDisk / WD Black Friday sale here on Amazon until the end of the day today, November 26th (or until the items sell out). We've picked out a handful of the most popular items from the sale below to get you started.
- SanDisk 400GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $59.99 (20% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $79.99 (60% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $182.99 (59% off)
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $39.99 (43% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $63.99 (36% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - $269.99 (33% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - $119.99 (23% off)
HDD / SSD:
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, Portable External Hard Drive - $94.99 (37% off)
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue Portable External Hard Drive - $102.99 (36% off)
- WD 12TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive - $174.99 (30% off)
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD - $299.99 (22% off)
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Internal SSD - $87.99 (17% off)
