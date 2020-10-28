Amazon Drops a One-Day Holiday Sale on Board Games
Hasbro board games for holiday gift-giving and coronavirus / election day sanity-saving are on a big one day holiday sale on Amazon. The collection of deals includes classic family games, party games, Monopoly special editions, and more with discounts that go as high as 30%. There are even a few nostalgic electronic games in the mix.
You can shop Amazon's entire Hasbro board game sale right here until the end of the day today, October 28th. We've picked out a handful of standout games below broken down by category.
Classic Board Game Deals
- Connect 4 - $8.39
- Operation - $13.99
- Twister Ultimate - $13.99
- Jenga - $17.08
- Sorry - $15.99
- Risk Game with Dragon; for Use with Amazon Alexa - $20.99
- Scrabble Deluxe Edition - $27.09
- Yahtzee - $6.99
- Clue - $13.99
Monopoly Deals
- Monopoly: Super Mario Bros Collector's Edition - $30.65
- Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man - $20.99
- Monopoly: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game - $17.29
- Monopoly Ultimate Banking - $17.29
- Monopoly Unicorns Vs. Llamas - $13.89
Electronic Game Deals
- Catch Phrase - $13.99
- Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men - $10.49
- Tiger Electronics Transformers - $10.49
Deals on Brand New Board Games
- Sweet Existence - $13.99
- Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins - $17.39
Again, Amazon's Hasbro board game sale is only valid today, October 28th. Take advantage of it while you can.
