Amazon Drops a One-Day Holiday Sale on Board Games

By Sean Fallon

Hasbro board games for holiday gift-giving and coronavirus / election day sanity-saving are on a big one day holiday sale on Amazon. The collection of deals includes classic family games, party games, Monopoly special editions, and more with discounts that go as high as 30%. There are even a few nostalgic electronic games in the mix.

You can shop Amazon's entire Hasbro board game sale right here until the end of the day today, October 28th. We've picked out a handful of standout games below broken down by category.

Classic Board Game Deals

connect-4
Monopoly Deals

monopoly-unicorns

Electronic Game Deals

tiger-x-men

Deals on Brand New Board Games

dnd-adventure-begins-E94180000_630509954469_left_20_Medium_150DPI

Again, Amazon's Hasbro board game sale is only valid today, October 28th. Take advantage of it while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

